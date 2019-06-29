The announcement Friday that a development group will place a 90,000-square-foot entertainment center at South Loop 340 and Interstate 35 has created quite a stir. But capturing the fancy, amazement or ridicule of many was news the venue would include an ax throwing venue.
Lauren Thorne, a spokeswoman for the development group, laughed a little when asked specifically about the ax related action planned at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille — a movie, bowling, arcade and dining attraction slated to open next summer, with help from $5 million in city incentives.
She said chunking sharp objects at targets is becoming a popular way to relax with an ax. And there is plenty of evidence to back up her claim.
For one, it appears Schulman’s will have some ax throwing competition when it opens. In response to the story on the development being posted to Facebook on Friday, an account called Waco Axe Co responded “We love a little competition! Axe Throwing is coming to 1526 Washington Ave very soon!!”
A website under the Waco Axe Co. name does not offer any more details but lets anyone interested sign up for email updates.
Other signs of the activity’s popularity include ax throwing clubs forming. Walmart, among other retailers, advertises the availability of throwing axes. Tip sheets discuss the best approach to making ax throwing targets.
Urban Axes, founded in 2016, is opening locations nationally where ax throwing aficionados 21 and older can BYOB and hurl for hours.
Camden Bertrand manages Urban Axes on Airport Boulevard in Austin. With whoops and the sound of axes thumping wood in the background, he said by phone that the sport is gaining popularity.
Throwing axes is nothing new, but commercializing the action and making it fodder for parties and corporate morale-building events probably started in the Northeast as a Canadian import and has continued to drift, Bertrand said. He said Houston has plenty of businesses competing in the segment.
Urban Axes will open two tossing galleries there and likely will face competition from Houston Axe Throwing, whose website proclaims it the first indoor urban ax throwing range in Texas. San Antonio also is getting an Urban Axe, Bertrand said.
At Urban Axes in Austin, walk-ins pay $22 an hour, with axes provided. Groups pay $41.14 per person for 2½ hours of ax play.
Well supervised, with age restrictions and coaches on the scene, the fun rarely gets out of hand, Bertrand said. In more than two years, he never has seen a situation become dangerous or personally asked anyone to leave.
“There is not the rowdiness one might expect,” he said. “Groups police themselves. The weight of the situation becomes real with that ax in your hand.”
Thorne, with Schulman’s, said ax throwing there will be available only to customers 11 and older, and adult supervision will be required.
DIY decor
It would appear the new Board & Brush do-it-yourself store headed for Westrock Centre on Hewitt Drive, profiled a week ago in the Tribune-Herald, has competition.
Sandy Cantu held a ribbon-cutting at The Rustic Brush, a DIY emporium for making wooden signs and home decor at 1412 N. Valley Mills Drive, across from Fuddruckers.
“We offer a variety of interactive do-it-yourself workshops where people can create their own wooden sign, serving trays, door hangers, stove-top covers, door mats or home decor pieces, and can pick from several patterns offered per project selected,” Cantu said in an email message.
Cantu and her husband, Jesse, run the shop, which employs seven part-time staffers. The couple is among 19 franchisees of the Houston-based business, which has other franchised locations in Florida, Louisiana and Pennsylvania, according to its website.
“When we signed on in September 2018, there were only seven locations,” Cantu said.
She said she enjoys bringing out visitors’ creativity and the socializing that takes place. She said the shop provides the materials, tools and advice to design, build and stain custom pieces.
All workshops are booked online prior to class.
“We are a BYOB establishment,” Cantu said.
Gas prices
Apparently gas prices could not wait until after July Fourth to skyrocket.
With the holiday arriving Thursday, the price for regular unleaded has increased 6 cents per gallon, on average, the past week, according to gasbuddy.com.
The norm stood at $2.35 on Saturday, up from $2.29.
The statewide average is closer to $2.40, and also is rising.
But prices remain considerably lower than this time last year, and AAA is predicting a record 3.5 million Texas will fly, drive or take a bus or train away from home for the holiday, about 4.4% more than last year. Nationwide, AAA is projecting almost 49 million people will travel for the holiday, up 4.1% from last year.
“In addition to lower gas prices compared with last summer, broader economic fundamentals remain strong,” according to a AAA press release. “Low unemployment, robust consumer spending, and rising disposable incomes are all encouraging more consumers to invest their hard-earned money in travel this summer.”
Gasbuddy.com reported Saturday that average regular unleaded prices locally had increased about 6 cents per gallon in the past week, and double-digit price increase can be seen at stations and convenience stores around Greater Waco.
A week ago, regular unleaded could be had for $2.14 to $2.17 a gallon at several spots, including the Sam’s Club on East Waco Drive.
On Saturday, the cheapest in town was the $2.25 at Star USA, 19th Street and Marshall Avenue, followed by $2.26 at Sam’s Club and $2.27 at the Shell at Bosque Boulevard and State Highway 6. Clustered at $2.29 were a couple of H-E-B stores, Flying J, a Chevron and a Cefco, according to gasbuddy.com.
“Increasing oil prices and record demand for retail gasoline are contributing to the slight increase,” according to a AAA report Thursday.
Building permits
Several building permits of note were issued during the past week, according to the local office of Associated General Contractors of America:
- $2.9 million building shell for retail and office space, 13701 Woodway Drive. A second permit was issued for a $600,000 building shell at the same address for restaurant and retail use. Both were issued to Mitchell Construction.
- $319,000 for renovation of Burlington store, 5050 W. Waco Drive.
- $116,000 for addition to Little Rockets Daycare, 300 S. Robinson Drive.