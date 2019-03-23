H-E-B, Greater Waco's dominant grocer, has jumped headlong into self-checkout. It has placed six terminals in each of four local stores — the "plus" locations in Bellmead, on South Valley Mills Drive and in Woodway and the regular H-E-B on Wooded Acres Drive, spokesman Johnny Mojica said in an email.
Shoppers can use the H-E-B Go phone app to buy and bag products as they walk the aisles, then finish the transactions at the self-checkout terminals. The process "is another way we're making grocery shopping even easier and more convenient for our customers," Mojica wrote. The app-fueled self-checkout program also has been introduced to H-E-B's Austin and San Antonio markets.
The H-E-B Go program was introduced early last year.
It is not to be confused with something called U-Scan that H-E-B offered in some stores locally about seven years ago, Mojica said.
A Toronto, Canada-based company, Digital Retail Apps, has formally taken issue with H-E-B's new service. It filed a patent infringement lawsuit in federal court Feb. 20, alleging the grocer presented itself as a potential customer, signed legal documents allowing it access to DRA's sample products, then launched its own competing products "using DRA's ideas and technology." A copy of the 40-page suit appears on the DRA website.
Several online sources carried news of the suit, including winsightgrocerybusiness.com and the San Antonio Business Journal.
"I didn't start DRA to litigate. I did it because I wanted to get my ideas and products for cashier-free retail in the market," DRA founder Wendy MacKinnon wrote in a statement on the suit quoted by winsightgrocerybusiness.com last month. "It took a lot of time, skill and hard work to design these products and raise capital to make and market them. We worked with H-E-B in good faith, but their interest in our product was dishonest. They took our ideas for themselves, violating our patents and their contractual obligations to us."
Court records indicate H-E-B has until April 18 to respond.
Gas pries up
Ho hum, some might say, gas prices are rising. Don't they always this time of year, as the weather warms, spring break and vacation plans are being made, and oil companies busy themselves performing maintenance on refineries and switching to more expensive summer blends less likely to evaporate?
Well, yes, but that does not make them any less annoying.
GasBuddy reported Saturday that the price for a gallon of regular unleaded locally had hit $2.31, up from $2.24 a week earlier and $2.11 a month ago. Not good but better than the national average of $2.62 per gallon.
Statewide, gas prices rose 9 cents, to $2.38 a gallon, during the week ending Thursday, according to a report from the AAA Texas/New Mexico auto club.
"With spring refinery maintenance season getting underway, drivers can expect retail gasoline prices to continue to rise," AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster wrote in the weekly update.
A new fuel standard for ships also is likely to tilt refinery maintenance schedules, said Patrick DeHaan, a Chicago-based GasBuddy analyst and reliable source.
"Maintenance may be front-end loaded this year because of a significant change to required fuels starting in 2020 by the International Maritime Organization that requires ships to use ultra low sulfur diesel. … Most refiners are trying to avoid maintenance this autumn, as profits will likely be higher later this year," DeHaan said. "That means more refineries are doing maintenance this spring instead of this fall, crimping gasoline supply just as we're making the seasonal changes to the EPA-mandated specifications."
He said OPEC production cuts related to unrest in Venezuela have also contributed to oil prices staying at about $60 per barrel, "the highest in months."
"I think prices in Waco may rise another 15 to 30 cents a gallon before we peak," DeHaan said.
Now, about those vacation plans - AAA, in a recent travel survey, found that almost 100 million Americans will take family vacations this year, slightly more than last year. Two-thirds of all family travelers "will embark on a summer getaway," and most will undertake a great American road trip, according to AAA.
AAA travel editors have identified what they believe are the most popular summertime driving experiences for scenery and relaxation — 1: the mountains and valleys of the desert southwest, including Arizona, Nevada and Utah; 2: Northern California and Southern Oregon Coast; 3: Northern New England; 4: Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina; and (5) Black Hills, South Dakota. National parks also are nice, especially in the West.
Waco, in that vein, can boast of the Waco Mammoth National Monument.
Business roundup
The Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area's jobless rate dropped to 3.7 percent in February, down from 3.9 percent in January and 3.8 percent a year earlier, according to figures the Texas Workforce Commission released Friday. The Waco MSA includes Falls and McLennan counties.
- Waco's Allergan plant was among 100 manufacturing facilities nationwide to receive the Environmental Protection Agency's Energy Star certification "for their superior energy performance" in 2018. The facility at 8301 Mars Drive makes eyecare solutions. Others in Texas were Alamo Cement Co. in San Antonio; Buzzi Unicem USA, cement manufacturing in Maryneal; Flowers Baking Co., with locations in El Paso and Tyler; and the Phillips 66 petroleum refining facility in Sweeny, according to a press release. Honorees reduced their energy bills by more than $400 million combined, the press release states.
- Tribune-Herald readers may have noticed the story about Plano-based Oceans Healthcare building a 48-bed behavioral hospital at 5931 Crosslake Parkway, near Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. It will open by year's end next to a Fresenius Kidney Care facility. Local real estate agent Bland Cromwell said in a phone interview a 5-acre tract in that vicinity is under contract to yet another health-related user, and he expects a closing soon.
- McGregor Bancshares, parent company of The First National Bank McGregor, doing business as TFNB Your Bank for Life, announced it has completed a $25 million private placement of its stock. The investors are affiliates of Castle Creek Capital LLC and EJF Capital LLC, "both of whom are well-established, sophisticated institutional investors that specialize in the community banking sector," bank President and CEO David Littlewood wrote in a press release. Proceeds from the sale will support the bank's growth and "market expansion activities in Central Texas and beyond," according to the statement. The bank has two locations in McGregor, one in Triangle Tower at Waco and Valley Mills drives, and continues construction on a new full-service location on South Eighth Street near Interstate 35 and downtown Waco.