Julie and Robert Overton, Baylor University graduates and longtime Houston residents, have opened a shop in the Milo All Day restaurant complex at 1020 Franklin Ave., where they sell decor from the Round Top Collection.
The Round Top Collection had its beginning 28 years ago in the Hill Country community of the same name. That's where Jeff Krause sold "rusted metal creations" on the village square, and the venture blossomed to include a 45,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Houston, according to information provided by Robert Overton.
"This will be the largest selection of Round Top Collection merchandise outside of their company store in Houston," according to a press release. "While the vast majority of our products come from the Round Top Collection, we also have some Baylor and Waco themed products, along with some custom handmade glass, metal and wooden items from area artisans."
About half the store will be filled with seasonally appropriate gifts and decor, and the balance will be stocked with items from the Celebrate Everyday collection "and items focused on Waco, Baylor and Texas," according to the press release.
The Overtons said quite a few Milo All Day diners stop by the shop, as do out-of-town tourists, as it is stop No. 2 on the Silo District Trolley, across the street from the Balcones whiskey distillery on South Eleventh Street.
Robert Overton said he and his wife have met visitors from 35 states and several foreign countries in less than three months of doing business.
900 Degrees
Justin and Caleb Duty, members of the Poppa Rollo's family that has been serving fun and pizza since 1969, held a grand opening Friday for their new 900 Degrees Pizzeria at University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue.
The brick-and-mortar site represents a spinoff from the brothers' food truck at Magnolia Market at the Silos. They also operate a Poppa Rollo's-branded location at Westrock Centre on Hewitt Drive, a retail-and-restaurant venue that recently hit the market priced at $10.5 million.
"Guests can choose one of our 8-inch signature pizzas or build their own and watch as it's made right in front of them," according to a press release.
The first two customers in line on opening day, last Friday, received free pizza for a year, and every dime in sales was slated to be donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop, according to the press release.
Caleb Duty served two tours of duty in Iraq as a U.S. Marine.
Chapter
Yet more news about downtown Waco came courtesy of Dallas Eater magazine, which profiled a project Los Angeles restaurateur Jeremy Fall is involved in.
The Nov. 30 Dallas Eater newsletter mentioned Fall would be "bringing two concepts to the city, just an hour and a half south of Dallas," meaning Waco, of course. "Fall tells Eater that he's planning to take over a historical church in Waco with a restaurant called Chapter, which he describes as a modern interpretation of 'old-school Americana' with Italian influences on the menu."
That indeed is a mouthful, and a development the Tribune-Herald has been following. The church building involved is the historic former St. James United Methodist Church building at Second Street and Clay Avenue. Local couple Lane and Amy Murphy bought the building and plan upgrades to create an event venue that showcases the restaurant.
They received a Tax Increment Financing pledge of more than $530,000.
"Think of Arthur Avenue in New York City with modern updates," Fall told Eater Dallas of his Waco restaurant. "Similar to my other restaurants, it's Americana classics with an elevated twist. We make all our food from scratch."
Fall also "operates a liquor store with a 'speakeasy deli' in the back called Tinfoil Liquor & Grocery, along with the much-lauded morning destination Nighthawk Breakfast Bar in Los Angeles; two outposts of its spin-off, Nighthawk: AM; a pizzeria called Paperboy in Santa Monica; and 'classic American diner' Easy’s," according to the report.
Eater Dallas reported he said "his love of small towns led him to Waco of all places, and he's likely hoping to capitalize on its newfound trendiness, established by 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines."
It said Chapter is slated to open late next year.
Manscaped Inc. in Dillard's
Those who enjoy the "Shark Tank" television show, in which would-be entrepreneurs tout their products in pursuit of investments, may remember contestant Steve King, who pushed a line of grooming supplies for men. He called his company Manscaped Inc., and Dillard's was intrigued.
Manscaped products will appear in all 267 Dillard's Inc. stores nationwide just in time for the holidays, according to a Nov. 28 press release.
Two Dillard's locations occupy space in Waco's Richland Mall.
The product line includes products to cleanse, moisturize, deodorize and trim men "below the waist," according to the press release.
"Our partnership with the tremendous team at Dillard's is the crown jewel of our brilliant 2018 year of growth," King wrote in the press release.