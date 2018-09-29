Waco Tours, which shuttles tourists around town in Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, is making waves, having added a two-hour cruise on Lake Brazos between Baylor University's McLane Stadium and the confluence of the Brazos and Bosque rivers.
"It's been a dream of ours from the beginning to host a tour on the water," co-owner David Ridley wrote in a press release. "We first wanted to establish our Classic Tour on land showcasing our wonderful city, and have now created an experience for guests to take in Waco in its fullness."
Ridley bought a 26-foot-long Avalon Catalina pontoon boat powered by a Mercury Fourstroke outboard motor, he said in a phone interview.
He declined to name a price, but said, "It cost a pretty penny," and provides a quiet ride, with leather seating for guests, and guides discussing landmarks and attractions.
River cruises cost $79 per person, and customers who want to take both a van tour and a river cruise get a $25 break, paying $133 for the combo, Executive Director of Operations Melinda Seibert said.
Two cruises are offered daily, Monday through Saturday, and an early-afternoon cruise may be added as the weather cools, Seibert said.
Waco Tours launched in June 2016 and now has seven vans and 55 staffers, and has hosted more than 26,000 guests. It also offers a one-hour Express Tour and special services for corporate team building and private tours, according to the press release.
Downtown digging
A hole in the ground near Sixth Street and Jackson Avenue, next to the Olmsted-Kirk Paper Co. warehouse, is raising questions.
Is it a giant sinkhole? A meteor crater? A monstrous divot?
None of the above.
Earth movers uncovered remnants of a building destroyed decades ago by man or Mother Nature, and crews are hauling away debris in anticipation of potential development, said real estate agent Bland Cromwell, who represents two local businessmen who control the property, Clifton and Gordon Robinson.
The work is not in preparation for a specific construction project, but Cromwell is marketing the land and the Olmsted-Kirk building, he said. He has received inquiries from retailers and from developers in the hospitality industry. It would be an ideal site for an upscale hotel comparable to or even more tony than the nearby Hotel Indigo, he said.
The site is prime, located less than a block from Magnolia Market at the Silos and right across Sixth Street from Mary Avenue Market, Cromwell said.
A full-service property with a flair would prove attractive to a percentage of Waco's growing tourist crowd and visitors attending Baylor University-related events "who want more than a place to spend the night," he said.
But the selling process is just getting started, Cromwell said. Olmsted-Kirk still has a lease, though its new parent company, New York-based Lindenmeyr Munroe, previously announced it will relocate Waco operations outside downtown.
Digging the hole is preparation for the inevitable, Cromwell said.
La Salle food trucks
Waco entrepreneur David Mercer broke ground last week on Route 77 Food Park at South 15th Street and La Salle Avenue, where he hopes to place food trucks, a craft beer bar, an open-air patio and a climate-controlled building for dining and relaxing during extreme weather.
He hopes to recruit five food trucks that will lease space for long-term stays, and devote a sixth space to rotating trucks, Mercer said.
He said he has "feelers out" to food truck operators, gauging interest in his park. He also is mulling lease rates and services he will provide operators.
"I truly want to make this a destination," Mercer said.
American Bank expansion
American Bank Downtown, Third Street and Franklin Avenue, will celebrate completion of its expansion with an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Invited guests will enjoy live music and refreshments from Guess Family BBQ, Dancing Bear Pub, Wine Shoppe and Pokey-O's.
American Bank opened its downtown location five years ago, and remodeled the former Jimmy John's space next door after the sandwich shop closed in December 2016, hoping to serve downtown customers from its Speight Avenue location.
Shaking Seafood
A small regional chain called Shaking Seafood & Wings has signed a lease on the former Casa Ole building in the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive, real estate agent Pat Farrar said.
Renovation of the 4,300-square-foot building has started, and the owners hope to have it open by the end of the year, Farrar said.
"We're also getting feelers on the vacant China Buffet next door," he said. "There have been some people looking at it, considering a redevelopment. I like that location, especially since Popeyes opened in the old Whataburger space. I think that stretch of Valley Mills Drive has a lot of potential."
Case Ole continues to operate a restaurant in Bellmead.
New building permits
- Alterations to Portofino's restaurant, 10201 China Spring Road, $200,000.
- Alterations to Pinewood Pub, 2223 Austin Ave., Suite 400, $120,000.
- Alterations to 514 Austin Ave., Sorrells & Co., $100,000.
- Interior finish-out for Ace Dental and Great Clips, 231 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt, $154,000 and $100,000, respectively, Texas Reid Co.