It has been two years since Manny’s Tex-Mex restaurant closed shop and left Waco, abandoning what would appear to be a prime location on the east bank of Lake Brazos, where crews spent months enlarging the deck to afford even more diners a view of the waterway and nearby Cameron Park.
Real estate signs have come and gone, with agents reporting lookers but no transactions. Considering its proximity to the increased bustle downtown, and development plans along the river that include the $100 million-plus Brazos Promenade, it would seem the site — formerly the home of a Miller-branded steakhouse and Lake Brazos Bar & Grill — is sitting pretty.
Inquiries reveal the property no longer belongs to Brazos River Partners, a partnership that includes high-profile developer Rick Sheldon.
New signs reveal that Retail Connection, which lists properties statewide, now will take a turn at finding a user. Its website includes aerial views of what it calls a “Brazos River Restaurant,” with a 6,250-square-foot building and 3,119-square-foot deck. It notes that the 1.16-acre property runs along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, traveled by 13,098 vehicles per day, and Herring Avenue, which attracts 16,377 vehicles daily. It has 77 parking spaces, and vacant land is available next door for possible expansion or additional parking.
It was built in 2001 and upgraded in 2014, according to promotional material.
Retail Connection has assigned three agents to the listing. It will be interesting to check on their progress in the near future.
Martha Jane’s
Jimmy Dorrell, founder of Mission Waco/Mission World and pastor of Church Under the Bridge, has a love affair going with the former Martha Jane’s liquor store at North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, and it’s getting serious.
As an explanation, Dorrell sees the old building as the next step in that intersection’s transformation into the nerve center of Mission Waco’s efforts to provide housing, training and dependency intervention for the homeless and marginalized. It is home to the World Cup Cafe, Jubilee Theatre, Jubilee Food Market, URBAN Reap and Mission Waco offices.
Dorrell had made offers on Martha Jane’s for years and finally struck a deal with its owner in June of last year.
Now the acquisition is bearing fruit. Dorrell last week announced he has received building permits for the first unit in what will become the mixed use “Colcord Center.” Using donations and his own fundraising expertise, Dorrell will spend more than $400,000 renovating the building, converting the shell into multiple usable spaces.
In a recent newsletter, he said he just received a “surprise $40,000 check just yesterday from a local business family who believes in the work of Mission Waco.”
“Although we still need to verify the final amount in the next few days, this last donation was enough or nearly enough to meet our ‘matching’ amount needed from the generous CIOS Foundation.”
The Christ is Our Salvation foundation pledged to match up to $200,000 for the project.
“Either way, we have more than enough funds to renovate the actual liquor store itself, while the architect begins drawing the other two units, the parking on the west side,” Dorrell wrote.
Eventually, “We hope to have three new businesses bringing economic development to the old revitalized neighborhood and more retail opportunities for the neighbors,” Dorrell said.
In a follow-up email message, Dorrell said he, the Mission Waco board and the neighborhood continue to toss around ideas about ideal uses. Mazanec Construction, which contributed mightily to the renovation of an old convenience store that became Jubilee Food Market, reportedly is working to organize the project. Dorrell said he tentatively plans a small groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 to kick off a time of prayer and thanksgiving related to the project going forward.
Dunkin’ Donuts in Hewitt
It was two years ago, in October 2016, a Dunkin’ Donuts shop opened at 1200 N. Valley Mills Drive in Waco.
The franchisee said at the time he hoped to open two more shops in the Waco area, and one is now on the way to Hewitt Drive, according to a recently issued building permit.
ZBH Industrial will spend an estimated $1.6 million to erect a building shell at 1701 Hewitt Drive for a combination Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins store, according to the permit provided by the local office of Associated General Contractors of America.
BOSS Conference
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce will have a BOSS Conference from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 in the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 1020 Elm Ave., according to a press release from the organization.
The conference is designed to assist business owners on several fronts. Speakers will provide tips on marketing, finding money for growth, doing business with state and federal governments, and connecting with members of the minority business community, according to the press release.
To secure a spot, go to bossconference2018.eventbrite.com. A $30 fee will cover the cost of breakfast, lunch and conference materials. Scholarships are available.
Gas prices up
Prices at the gas pump continue to inch up, though the peak summer driving season appears in the rearview mirror and refineries are producing the less-expensive cool-weather blends, according to AAA Texas and GasBuddy.
“Crude oil accounts for half of the retail pump price, and crude is selling at some of the highest price points in years,” according to a AAA report. “That means fall and year-end prices are likely going to be unseasonably expensive, according to market analysts.”
Fall gas prices are shaping up to be the most expensive since 2014, according to the report.
As of Thursday, the national average stood at $2.91 a gallon for regular unleaded, unchanged from a week earlier. In Texas, the statewide average stood at $2.67, a 2-cent jump from the previous week.
Waco’s norm stood at $2.64, reflecting a 1-cent increase, according to AAA.