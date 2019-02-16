Rumblings can be heard about several attractions possibly bound for Waco, where folks have complained for years about what they perceive as a paucity of things to do for entertainment except eating out and going to movies.
A person who knows a lot about the local real estate scene has said, unofficially, that Topgolf has been sniffing around Greater Waco, getting the lay of the land, so to speak, about available acreage and whether the community could support such an investment. Dallas-based Topgolf has been growing by leaps and bounds, offering climate-controlled hitting bays spread over three high-rise decks, microchipped golf balls that score themselves, food and beverage service, music choices and big-screen TVs.
Topgolf boasts more than 50 locations, including several in Texas clustered around the larger cities and their suburbs. Its website mentions new locations poised to open in Greenville and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The typical Topgolf location represents an investment of $20 million, 51 percent of its visitors are non-golfers, and 17 million customers visited TopGolf locations last year, for an average of 2 hours each visit, according to the company's website.
Most Topgolf locations employ 350 people at their high-tech driving ranges that remain open rain, shine or snow, according to the website.
This person, a trusted source, wondered out loud if the Waco market is large enough to support a Topgolf venue. But he said visits have been made.
Regardless of any reported scouting, the company has not made any formal plans for Waco.
Topgolf spokeswoman Morgan Schaaf, communications manager for Topgolf, responded thusly to an email inquiry about the attraction's interest in the local market.
"We don't have any plans for a Topgolf in Waco right now," Topgolf spokeswoman Morgan Schaaf said in an email response to questions. "We are expanding very rapidly and that could change in the future, but as of now, we don't have plans to open a venture there."
World Cup Cafe turns 13
The World Cup Cafe and Fair Trade Market, which anchors the Mission Waco/Mission World complex at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue, celebrated its 13th birthday last week by serving free cake to visitors.
Once a fledgling diner with spotty business, World Cup Cafe has become a thriving restaurant, packed at breakfast and lunch. It attracts groups, educators, pastors, firefighters, neighbors, Fair Trade shoppers, "a national gospel singer," and family gatherings, said Jimmy Dorrell, who co-founded Mission Waco/Mission World more than 25 years ago with his wife, Janet.
World Cup Cafe, so named because it offers a diverse menu and a selection of handmade merchandise from around the globe, receives exposure daily as an attraction featured on trips provided by Waco Tours, Dorrell said.
Even billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg once visited World Cup Cafe to meet with local pastors, all very hush-hush, Dorrell said.
Top auditor
The Waco accounting firm of Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell has been named one of the 25 best auditing firms in the United States, according to a ranking compiled by AM Best, an internationally recognized source of insurance and financial information. The firm hit No. 22 on the list in the auditor category, according to its press release on the ranking.
Best's Review is a monthly publication of AM Best.
Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell employs 125 people, spokeswoman Cathi Davis said.
Winery tours
Valley Mills Vineyards will open its new estate winery with free tours scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Thereafter the vineyard will offer tours from noon to 6 p.m. daily. Valley Mills Vineyards is at 1686 Farm-to-Market Road 1637 in the community about 20 miles northwest of Waco, across the Highway 6 Twin Bridges over Lake Waco.
Gaines in Southern Living
Joanna Gaines, half the Joanna and Chip Gaines team that made Magnolia and "Fixer Upper" famous, will appear in the March issue of Southern Living magazine scheduled to hit newsstands Friday. Gaines is interviewed for the magazine by former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager, who now regularly appears on NBC's Today Show as a features reporter.
Gaines is photographed in front of her "garden shed" in Waco, according to the cover. She reportedly will discuss motherhood, memories and me time. She also will discuss her books, including her latest titled "We Are the Gardeners," which tells stories of working the soil with her children.
Southern Roots Brewery
Southern Roots Brewery has secured a permit valued at $300,000 to remodel a structure in the 200 block of North Eighth Street, where interior cleaning has been going on for months, according to the City of Waco.
Owners may find proposed beer-to-go bills filed in the ongoing Texas legislative session to be interesting. Endorsed by both the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, the trade association representing almost 300 small and independent Texas craft breweries, and the Beer Alliance of Texas, a trade association representing malt beverage distributors statewide, Senate Bill 312 and House Bill 672 reportedly have support among both Republicans and Democrats.
If passed, they would allow patrons to purchase up to 576 ounces, two cases, of beer per calendar day from a craft brewery tasting room for take-home consumption, according to a press release from The Beer Alliance.
State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, a Lakeway Republican, and State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, an Austin Democrat, introduced the bills.
At their 2018 conventions, both Texas Republicans and Democrats included support for beer-to-go in their respective party platforms, said Caroline Wallace, deputy director of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild.
In a press release, Rodriguez said beer-to-go "is good for small business and has come to be expected by consumers."
Key points in the proposed bills include a requirement that total sales for off-premise consumption be reported to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on a monthly basis. And taprooms without an approved label must post alcohol content in plain view.
Corsicana, 'Small Business Revolution'
Corsicana, the community about an hour's drive east of Waco possibly best known for its fruitcakes, is in the running for $500,000 in downtown revitalization money courtesy of the "Small Business Revolution - Main Street" show and competition, a feature of Hulu TV.
To help Corsicana win the competition and get the money, the public is asked to cast votes at votetexas.us or smallbusinessrevolution.org. Voting closes at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
As Corsicana's Main Street Director Karie Denny put it, "A vote for Corsicana is a vote for Texas."