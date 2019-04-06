A chamber of commerce group heading to Washington, D.C., next month has invited Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, to meet with them, in addition to the regular list of local and state officials serving in the Washington.
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, a Republican from Bryan who represents the sprawling district that includes Waco, made an admirable gesture in assuring he would personally see that Pelosi is made welcome, said Trip organizer Jessica Attas, vice president for public policy at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
As is his custom for the annual "D.C. fly-in," Flores offered his assistance in lining up meetings with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, both from Texas, and with other Congressional leaders, department heads and policymakers. About 40 local business and community leaders have signed up to pay $495 apiece for the trip, which provides access to elected officials, social gatherings and a chance to discuss priorities back home.
The Bryan-College Station chamber of commerce is joining the Waco contingent, hoping to highlight priorities for the entire region. The areas are in the same congressional district.
Attas said the group would welcome a meeting with Pelosi, though she was initially unsure how Flores would feel about including his frequent political rival in the local group's festivities.
"But, as Bill said, she is the Speaker of the House," Attas said.
The fly-in is scheduled May 7-10, but the deadline to register is Friday. Anyone interested in taking part can call Attas at 757-5631.
Clay Pot gag
Clay Pot Restaurant on Franklin Avenue downtown created a buzz on its Facebook page last week, announcing Monday it would open a location in Hewitt.
Turns out it was an April Fools' Day gag. Clay Pot is not opening a second location, at least not yet, according to a follow-up post.
"While we would love to have a Hewitt location, that is not in our cards quite yet," the Clay Pot account posted in explaining the gag. "We are overwhelmed with the love and excitement our last post evoked and are sorry to disappoint, but we would love to see all of you guys at our downtown location this week! We would be nothing without our amazing customers and we are so grateful for each and every one of you!"
Target wages
In case you missed it, the Minneapolis-based Target chain has announced it will raise minimum pay from $12 to $13 an hour in June.
Target, which operates a store at Bosque Boulevard and Wooded Acres Drive, runs 1,845 stores and employs 300,000 in the United States. It previously raised its minimum hourly wage from to $12 last year and is committed to raising its minimum pay to $15 an hour by the end of next year, according to a company press release.
Walmart pays entry-level workers $11 an hour and pays workers $17.55 per hour on average, including wages and benefits, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told Reuters. McMillon told Reuters he is comfortable Walmart offers appropriate packages "to get the talent we need."
Chevy of West award
Chevrolet of West has received the 2018 Mark of Excellence Award from Chevrolet and General Motors. The award is presented to dealers nationwide based on sales performance and customer satisfaction, according to a press release from the dealership.
"We sincerely appreciate and applaud their commitment," U.S. Vice President Brian Sweeney wrote in the press release.
Leo Pacheco serves as managing partner of Chevrolet of West.
Putters progress
Waco businessman Shawn Reising said work on opening an indoor miniature golf course, game room and sports bar downtown called Putters is progressing well.
Reising said he has secured a liquor license, hopes to install 25 TVs, received delivery of several video games and refrigeration units last week, and is putting finishing touches on a very miniature golf course. He is hoping to open the 5,000-square-foot venue, with seating for 100, including on the patio, by early next month, he said.
It is in UParks Village, near Second Street and Mary Avenue, where Bicycle World, 900 Degrees Wood Fired Pizzeria, Honky Tonk Kid BBQ, Billy Bob's Burgers and J-Petal operate. Reising said he hopes to make arrangements with the nearby restaurants to provide food for his crowd.