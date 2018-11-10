Try this: Take Cracker Barrel, Pep Boys, Tractor Supply, Home Depot, Barnes & Noble, Cavender's Boot City, Academy Sports & Outdoors, Cabela's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Target and Amy's Hallmark Shop, and toss all in a blender.
The finished product would resemble Orscheln Farm & Home, the Missouri-based chain that bought a 52,000-square-foot former Gander Mountain building at South Valley Mills Drive and Interstate 35. The store recently opened and was buzzing with shoppers and deals Saturday morning.
Not a plug, just an observation, but it is a browser's paradise. So many novelty items and so much offbeat merchandise in addition to the staples one might expect to find. Where to start? First, a small sign outside, near the edge of the packed parking lot, proclaims Orscheln carries live fishing bait. Its worms will catch something "or die trying."
Inside there are candies, including a "yard-long" package of M&M Mars-branded products; gloves, gloves and more gloves; Tom Post boots; Rodeo playing cards; miniature cars, trucks, tractors and farm implements; John Deere-branded shirts and apparel; serve-yourself containers of wild bird seed; a magazine section with hunting-fishing-outdoors titles galore; firearms; predator calls; archery supplies; knives; "ugly" sweaters and socks; diesel fuel; table saws; clocks of every description; knicknacks with funny or inspirational sayings; gun safes; kayaks; Star Wars toys; mixed nuts; and fencing.
There also are 20-pound bags of corn cobs to feed animals; remote-control toy rovers; jewelry; air fryers; one-pound exploding rifle targets; a four-wheel-drive Massimo utility vehicle priced at $7,299; scopes; holsters; kettle corn; doe-in-rut fragrances; ceramic desk-top heaters; oil-filled heaters; vent-free heaters; buddy heaters; stoves; a wrought-iron fireplace tool set; fuel pumps; Country Tuff hydraulic log splitters; and socket sets.
Maybe you get the idea. Despite all the camouflage, much of it worn by shoppers, it was easy to spot the appeal of the place. Plenty of pickups and livestock trailers made themselves at home in the parking lot, and several lookers appeared fresh from the deer lease, duck blind or back-40, but there were also moms herding kiddos and couples checking out camping gear.
Signs assure Orscheln will open on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving and for many the launch of the holiday shopping season.
Orscheln, family owned since 1960, has 170 locations, mostly in the Midwest and South, but now moving into Texas.
It now owns the Gander Mountain site, having persuaded the previous owner to sell, though the property once was being advertised for lease.
It would appear to represent an interesting addition to the Waco retailing scene, replacing a Gander Mountain store that apparently never gained its competitive footing locally and closed when the chain went bankrupt.
Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, the seller of home-improvement and building supplies, recently announced it would close 21 underperforming stores in the United States and another 31 in Canada in an effort to focus "on its most profitable stores and improve the overall health of its store portfolio," according to a press release.
The Lowe's in Waco at New Road and Franklin Avenue is not on the list of closings, and in fact is advertising to fill positions.
The nearest Lowe's to Waco on the hit list operates in Irving.
Lowe's, which last year enjoyed sales of $68.6 billion, operates or services more than 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores.
VW of Waco
Waco's new VW dealership, Volkswagen of Waco, is scheduled to open Thursday at West Loop 340 and Imperial Drive, on Waco's Motor Mile, after owners spent $1.5 million converting the former Fiat store into a Volkswagen White Frame dealership, spokesman Ralph Rickey said in an email message.
It is the second dealership owned by Leo Griggs and Luis Perez, who hired Rickey away from Volkswagen Group of America to complete the team, according to email messages. The duo also owns and operates a VW store in Corpus Christi, and Perez serves as managing partner of the new Forest Lane Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealership in Dallas. Perez said in a prepared statement the partnership jumped at the chance to open in Waco after Hewlett VW in Georgetown passed on the opportunity.
The Waco dealership will employ 30 initially, with plans to add 30 more.
Rickey said Tiguan and Jetta have become the most popular VW models and that Waco VW will receive 2019 models of the iconic VW Beetle. The German company will discontinue the Beetle after next year.
Brazos River Dry Goods
A new men's "Texas Lifestyle Store" called Brazos River Dry Goods is set to open Thursday at 210 S. Fifth St, near the Dr Pepper Museum.
"I've wished we had something like this in Waco, something that was geared toward men with products my friends and I could use," owner Coleburn Davis wrote in a press release.
He believes his "male-centric" retail concept will fit nicely with continued growth in "booming" downtown, Davis said.
"Texans have a certain reputation, a swagger in the way we live our lives," he wrote.
Merchandise will include curated and handcrafted products from brands including Grizzly, Texas Standard, Hardcore Carnivore, Barbecue Wife and Tumbleweed TexStyles.
They include grooming supplies, cocktail mixes, candles, hats, pocket knives, cookbooks, barbecue accessories and clothing, according to the press release.