Mirth Soup, produced by Waco chef Loren Lee, has been named one of 25 finalists in H-E-B's "Quest for Texas Best" contest, which has a Grand Prize of $25,000, a Toyota Tundra pickup and space on H-E-B store shelves, according to a press release.
Lee has closed the store and restaurant where she sold Mirth Soup, but demand for her pumpkin citrus, carrot garlic lime and tomato tarragon products prompted her to continue producing them. Her glass containers of soup are available at several locations, including Lane's on Austin, 1601 Austin Ave., and Morrison's Gifts, 4308 W. Waco Drive, according to Mirth Soup's Facebook page.
Judges will choose winners during testing in early August and announce their selections at 4 p.m. Aug. 10 in Austin, according to the H-E-B press release. First-, second- and third-place finishers behind the Grand Prize winner will get $20,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.
Since its inception in 2014, the competition has yielded more than 430 new products for H-E-B, according to the press release.
Crunch Fitness
New York-based Crunch Fitness will open a new workout center in Westview Village, at Waco and Valley Mills drives, in 24,000 square feet previously occupied by two tenants: Cavender's Boot City and Bronc's restaurant, said Kyle Cowan, a principal with the NAI Wheelhouse real estate firm.
Crunch is moving aggressively into Texas market and has already opened in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Lubbock, Amarillo and Killeen, Cowan said.
"I represent Crunch in several markets, and a franchisee was interested in the Waco market," he said. "Westview Village is located at a very busy intersection, but it needs a little bit of energy. My client is very excited about coming to Waco."
Remodeling should start soon, and he expects the Waco Crunch to open in the fall, Cowan said. Memberships start at $9.95 per month, according to the Crunch website.
Brotherwell tours
Brotherwell Brewing, 400 Bridge St. in East Waco, has announced it is offering tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday, giving the community a peek at its brewing process and facilities.
Guests are invited to buy beer by the pint while enjoying games and music on the lawn and are welcome to bring chairs and tents. Brotherwell-branded merchandise is also available, according to the Brotherwell Facebook page.
A rotating selection of food trucks will be on hand each Saturday.
Landscape architect
Travis Williams, landscape manager at Fitzgerald's, has received certification as a licensed landscape architect by the Texas Architecture Board of Examiners, according to a press release form the company.
Williams graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in landscape architecture with a minor in horticulture. He has been with Fitzgerald's since 2010, according to the press release. The company, previously known as Fitzgerald Landscaper Ltd., offers landscape design, lawn maintenance, tree services and installation and modification of irrigation systems, according to its website.
Childcare reaccreditation
Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Ave., has had its childcare agency reaccredited by the Council on Accreditation, according to a post on the website for the Waco-based nonprofit entity that was founded in 1890.
The reaccreditation included on-site peer review of almost 800 standards, according to the post. Methodist Children's Home provides services for more than 6,000 people annually through several programs and is affiliated with United Methodist groups in Texas and New Mexico.