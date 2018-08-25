For anyone avoiding Chip and Joanna Gaines’ restaurant on Waco’s traffic circle, fearing lines and long waits, now may be a good time to drop by.
“We know visiting crowds have driven wait times to reach anywhere from one to three hours since the restaurant opened last March, but minimal wait times are expected — excluding weekends and football weekends, of course — for the next few weeks,” a Magnolia press release states. “We’re looking forward to welcoming our neighbors to the Table.”
The winding down of summer and the return to school should reduce the number of out-of-towners venturing to Magnolia Table, the press release states.
Magnolia Warehouse, 3801 Bosque Blvd., will also be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The shop offers slightly damaged and discounted Magnolia products.
Chamber fundraising
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce completed another “Total Resource Campaign,” last week. The chamber solicits pledges during the annual push from business and industry wanting to sponsor chamber-related events.
The campaign raised $1.38 million, a little more than the $1.375 million goal, according to a chamber press release.
It also signed up 86 new members, totaling $43,134 in dues.
The effort has brought in $13 million in the past 14 years, amounting to about a third of the chamber’s annual budget. It has supported several chamber initiatives, including Leadership Waco, New Member Luncheon, Starburst Golf Tournament, Waco Day In Austin, State of the Nation, State of the City and County, and the Allen Samuels Chamber Classic.
Knockerball
Picture people being pushed and kicked around a field as they recline inside a large ball made of thermoplastic polyurethane, and you’ve captured the essence of Knockerball McLennan County, a company owned locally by Jerimy Williams, a salesman for CTWP office supply.
Williams said in an interview he has bought 16 “Knockerballs” 4 feet or 5 feet in diameter and equipped with handles and harnesses that essentially allow youngsters to roll or stroll across the ground. They are ideal for birthday parties, church outings, back-to-school bashes and fundraisers, he said.
“I got into the business because there is nothing else in the area like it, and it is a new and upcoming sport to play,” he said via email.
He said cost to use the service will vary. For example, he plans to have them available at Westfest over the Labor Day weekend and may charge $5 for 5 minutes of bubble soccer, as he called it. He also may apply a rate scale that makes all or a portion of the balls available for a designated time.
“Basically, you book it and we come to you,” he said in a press release.
Based in Elm Mott, Williams said he bought the equipment from an Illinois-based company. The equipment comes with marketing support, but there are no franchise fees, he said.
Big Storm Brewing Co.
Florida-based Big Storm Brewing Co. will soon offer beer in Austin, Fort Hood, Killeen, Temple and Waco through Mikeska Distributing, according to a company press release.
Core beers include Tropic Pressure Florida Ale and Wavemaker Amber Ale, and it uses “locally sourced ingredients like citrus and wildflower honey” in the production of its more than 50 varieties of beer, according to the press release.
No word yet on which retailers will carry Big Storm products.
New clinic
Baylor Scott & White Health has opened a new primary care clinic at Central Texas Marketplace, the shopping center at West Loop 340 and Interstate 35. It will operate out of 10,000 square feet near the Bagby Avenue entrance.
The clinic features 18 exam rooms, two treatment rooms and services that include family medicine, acute care and minor emergency treatment.
Walk-ins are welcome, according to a press release.
The clinic will remain open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Baylor Scott & White now has more than 30 clinics in Greater Waco.