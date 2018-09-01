La Madeleine French Bakery and Cafe’s location taking shape in Central Texas Marketplace likely will open next month after construction delays that have pushed back an unveiling originally expected before the end of last year.
Waco businessman and attorney Dan McReynolds, an ownership partner, said both the interior and exterior of the restaurant are “essentially complete,” and he is poised to secure the inspections he needs to welcome diners.
Work on the 12,000-square-foot center anchored by La Madeleine has progressed in fits and starts, with timetables falling by the wayside. McReynolds once speculated the restaurant would open by December, but the site was practically deserted for stretches late last year.
McReynolds said construction delays have been caused by “issues with the contractor,” and he personally has taken the reins down the stretch.
“The kitchen is fully installed and tested, and plastic now covers equipment inside,” he said. “We’ve hired the management staff and now are waiting for La Madeleine corporate to schedule training.”
The restaurant will employ 40 staffers, he said.
He said he has commitments for most of the rest of the 12,000 square feet of space but declined to name tenants.
Bobby Horner, plans supervisor for the city of Waco, said that he and McReynolds have discussed “wrapping up inspections,” and expressed confidence La Madeleine indeed may open in the near future.
Horner said he is an unabashed fan of La Madeleine and ate at the Round Rock location several times before it closed.
The Dallas-based chain operates locations in larger cities throughout Texas and has spread to targeted locations on the East Coast.
Small business programs
U.S. Small Business Administration spokesman Ahmad Goree visited all three of Waco’s chambers of commerce and the McLennan County Small Business Development Center on Friday with a goal of gathering interest for a workshop on Small Business Administration programs not being taken advantage of in Waco.
“No Waco business has the SBA’s 8a or HUBZone certifications,” Goree said during a stop at the Tribune-Herald, referring to designations that allow small businesses to receive preferential treatment in gaining access to 23 percent of $500 billion in federal funds.
He is hoping to schedule a workshop in February that will give businesses information about the programs and how to apply.
Other administration programs helped 32 small businesses in McLennan County get loans totaling $15.3 million last year, helping to create 149 jobs and retain another 194 positions, according to a press release.
Leading Waco Women
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has started selling tickets for a Leading Waco Women Summit scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in The Phoenix Ballroom downtown.
At the conference, the ATHENA Leadership Award will be presented to “an outstanding female leader from the Waco area who has achieved excellence in her business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way and has assisted other women in their attainment of professional goals and leadership,” according to an award description the chamber provided.
The award is nationally underwritten by General Motors and National City Bank. Local sponsors include Texas First State Bank, Providence Breast Health Center, Waco Center for Women’s Health and Baylor University.
For more information, call Amanda Haygood, the chamber’s director of special events, at 757-5611.
Hastings building interest
Hastings closed its store at Bosque Boulevard and Valley Mills Drive, as well as others nationwide, in 2016, and the lease space has remained vacant since. But that could be changing.
FFO Home, an Arkansas-based discount furniture chain, is poised to move into the center near the Fuddruckers restaurant and Waco’s Target store, according to the Waco Bank District Facebook page. Dumpsters have been parked outside the space several days as crews prepare it for occupancy.
The Waco Bank District is an essentially satirical creation of several local banking executives meant to spoof the proliferation of “districts” around Greater Waco. But the reference to FFO Home reportedly is no joke.
Waco real estate agent Pat Farrar is listing the space and said he hopes to have a deal signed early next week, though he declined to name a tenant or to comment on the information appearing on Facebook.
Just last week the former Gander Mountain building at South Valley Mills Drive and Interstate 35, which had been vacant almost a year and a half, found a buyer. Missouri-based Orscheln Farm & Home bought the building and plans to open a store there.