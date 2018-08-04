L3 Technologies announced Thursday its Waco facility would join a newly formed "intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance" business unit based in Plano. Whether its gaze will remain fixed on equipping military aircraft with the latest in gadgetry remains to be seen.
Specific ramifications of the move are still unclear for the local plant that has been issuing pink slips by the hundreds in recent years. But it could signal the Waco facility has a place in New York-based L3's grand scheme, which some may have doubted in recent months.
Chris Kubasik, who became L3's CEO in last year, called out the company's aerospace unit, and the Waco plant in particular, during one of his first public comments on the state of the company during a quarterly earnings report in Januaury. He said the unit's financial performance was underwhelming and that L3 needed to secure more contracts that would allow the Waco complex to earn its keep.
L3 even combined its Waco and Greenville plants under a single management umbrella.
But concerns that move and Kubasik's comments were precursors to L3 selling the Waco plant have not come to pass. Now, L3 has chosen to include Waco in its newly created ISR systems segment, which the company predicts will enjoy $4.7 billion in sales in 2018.
"The increased scale of our new ISR Systems Segment highlights our attractive position as a Global ISR prime contractor and accelerates our ability to address our customers' increasingly complex needs," Kubasik wrote in a press release announcing the move.
L3 has prepared for this realignment with several moves focusing on "electronics and sensors," according to the press release. And other recent L3 press releases provide a rundown of the deals:
- Last month, L3 entered an agreement to buy Azimuth Security and Linchpin Labs, two information security businesses with a presence in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, in an effort to strengthen L3's cyber security, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, according to a press release.
- Also last month, L3 announced it had secured $300 million in contracts for its WESCAM business, which "consistently designs and delivers best-in-class ISR technologies and solutions to our customers," according to a press release.
- "The state-of-the-art ISR technologies incorporated into our air, land and maritime systems have resulted in the addition of 16 new customers and four new platforms during the first half" of 2018, the press release states.
- The same day it announced the realignment affecting Waco, L3 announced it had received a three-year, $391 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide night vision goggles.
- On the divestiture side, L3 closed last month on its $540 million sale of Vertex Aerospace to American Industrial Partners. Like the Waco facility, it was part of L3's aerospace unit.
So, L3 in Waco is not what it once was. Employment has slipped to about 800 from a high of about 1,800 a few years ago. But L3 obviously thinks enough of its operations to keep it around and to place it in a newly formed business unit that reflects the future of the company. That's not a bad landing spot.
Sonic mobile app
Sonic Drive-In has expanded its mobile order-ahead service in Waco, allowing guests to "build, customize, place, schedule and pay for their Sonic orders within the mobile app," according to a press release.
In introducing its new service locally, Sonic is offering half-priced drinks and slushes on orders made in advance through the app.
Fire station for sale
Ever dreamed of owning an old fire station?
The city of Waco is selling its old firehouse at 1523 Herring Ave., which is zoned O3 and suitable for use as a residential, retail, limited commercial and short-term rental property, according to a news release.
Bids are due by 2 p.m. Aug. 15, and the minimum bid is $120,960. More information is available on the city's website or by contacting Kendra Anderson-Zadnik, broker, at the Mae Jackson Development Center, 401 Franklin Ave., or by phone at 750-5651.
Ironman 70.3 sponsor
Bicycle World Texas, owned by Waco businessman Todd Behringer, has been named title sponsor for the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Waco scheduled for Oct. 28, according to a press release.
The event, which covers about half the distance of a full Ironman triathlon, will include a 1.2-mile swim in the Brazos River starting near the Suspension Bridge, a 56-mile bike ride that will go through the Lake Waco Wetlands and a 13.1 mile run through Cameron Park, finishing on the Suspension Bridge, the press release states.
More than 3,000 triathletes from 48 states and 19 countries have already registered, according to the press release.
Behringer himself is no stranger to the long-distance triathlons. He has competed in 17 Ironmans, including the 2016 world championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, the press release states.