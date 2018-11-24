It took a lot of doing, including a 34-cent drop the past month, but gas prices now are less than they were this time last year, according to gasbuddy.com.
On Thanksgiving Day, the local average for regular unleaded stood at $2.18 a gallon, compared with $2.21 on the holiday last year. On Friday, the average was even fractionally lower, and prices at local Walmart-Murphy USA locations and the Pilot and Flying J travel centers hovered at about $2.08.
According to GasBuddy, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen in the past month from $2.52 to $2.18, a slide of more than 30 cents. Applying the standard that most vehicles have a 14-gallon tank, that’s a savings of almost $5, $4.76 to be exact, with each fill-up. For an average driver’s month, that’s about $20, which may have come in handy on Black Friday.
GasBuddy surveys 124 local stations in preparing its report leading into the traditional start of the holiday shopping season.
The auto club AAA Texas predicted about 3.8 million Texans would hit the roads over the Thanksgiving weekend, and reported in its weekly fuel update that more than a third of stations in Texas are selling regular unleaded for $2.25 per gallon or less. In fact, the statewide average of $2.21 per gallon on Friday was the second-lowest nationally, behind only Oklahoma’s $2.16, according to the AAA report.
Hawaii’s $3.72 norm was the highest in the United States, while California’s $3.60 was highest in the continental U.S., according to GasBuddy.
Unemployment
How low can it go?
Waco’s jobless rate, that is.
Unemployment numbers released last week show the unemployment rate in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area slipped to 3.2 percent in October, down from 3.4 percent in September and 3.4 percent a year earlier. The Waco MSA, defined by the Texas Workforce Commission, includes Falls and McLennan counties.
The employment level locally has increased by an estimated 1,600 positions, from 119,600 to 121,200, during the past year, according to the report.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 3.7 percent in October, “reaching its lowest level since the state unemployment data series began in January 1976,” according to a workforce commission press release.
The Midland MSA had the lowest jobless rate in the state, at 2.1 percent, followed by Amarillo and Odessa, both at 2.5 percent, and the Austin-Round Rock, Bryan-College Station and Lubbock MSAs, all at 2.7 percent.
“Texas’ dynamic marketplace has set the standard as the ‘Best State for Business’ over 14 consecutive years according to CEOs,” Workforce Commissioner Robert Thomas wrote in the press release.
Crunch Fitness
New York City-based Crunch Fitness has brought its act to Waco, having remodeled space in Westview Village at Waco and Valley Mills drives. It launched “presale” signups Friday, with a special event and memberships starting at $9.95 a month.
Local Airbnb numbers
Airbnb, the website that helps people rent their properties for generally short-term stays, announced that local Airbnb participants “had welcomed more than 5,000 guest arrivals and earned $470,000 in supplemental income” during Baylor University home football weekends, including a projected 800 arrivals and $26,000 in income for last weekend’s matchup with Texas Christian University at McLane Stadium.
“The weekend of the Kansas State and Oklahoma State games marked by far the highest influx of Airbnb guests to McLennan Cunty in the history of the platform, significantly exceeding the previous record in May during Baylor’s commencement weekend,” according to an Airbnb press release.
Those weekends generated a combined 2,000 Airbnb rentals and $208,000 in income for hosts, according to the press release.
The trend of home sharing and short-term rentals on Airbnb and other platforms “are opening up the state to a new demographic of tourists,” including travelers less able to afford hotels, those wanting to stay in neighborhoods or cities where there are few hotels, and families that prefer to vacation together under one roof, the press release states.
Reserve at Dry Creek
The Reserve at Dry Creek, a $17.5 million senior-living community, has opened on North Old Temple Road in Hewitt, according to a press release from the ownership group.
Of the 113 apartments, fewer than 20 are still available, spokeswoman Lisa Zaiontz said.
The project was financed, in part, from the sale of federal housing tax credits and loan funds awarded by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, according to information provided by Zaiontz.
She said they are affordable to households earning 60 percent or less of median family income averages, “and lease in the range of $337 to $675 a month for a one-bedroom unit and $675 to $810 for a two-bedroom unit.”
There are 23 market-rate units with no income restrictions that lease for about $900 for one bedroom and $1,025 for two bedrooms.