One might add Tex-Mex restaurant to the saying that there is a church or bank on every corner in Waco. And another Tex-Mex restaurant is on the way.
El Paso Mexican Grill has a building permit to remodel the former Buffalo Wild Wings location at 4225 Franklin Ave. Buffalo Wild Wings, as fans know, has relocated to Central Texas Marketplace.
The El Paso Mexican Grill chain has grown to about 80 locations in Florida, Louisiana and Texas, said Sammy Citrano, a local restaurateur who owns the former Buffalo Wild Wings building and is the longtime owner of George’s Restaurant. Crews will give the place a remodel in the coming weeks, Citrano said.
“We’re just going to see what they have to offer Waco,” he said.
Backyard Saloon open
The group that owns The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill on South Eighth Street has unveiled yet another watering hole, this one called Backyard Saloon and located in a remodeled building at Fifth Street and Austin Avenue.
“We feel we’ve created a clean, safe, comfortable Texas saloon with a few modern amenities,” part-owner Chris Cox wrote in an email. “A shotgun 2,800-square-foot single room, with swinging saloon doors, elevated area, Texas vintage decor including a giant moose and jackalope mounts and the cozy 4 Horsemen Parlour, classic country music at the moderate level, and we proudly boast the smallest dance floor in town.”
Target audience? “I suppose the not-so-rowdy, laid-back fan of classic country and a Texas vibe,” Cox wrote. “We are just trying to offer another cool Happy Hour destination for the working class professional in that area and a cool night spot for the rest of the town.”
Texas top for business
MSNBC, the cable broadcasting channel, has released its list of top states for business, and Texas tops it, according to a press release.
The report gave Texas high marks in categories including economic success, workforce, investment in infrastructure, cost of doing business, cost of living, technology and innovation, and access to capital.
Texas did not grade out so well in the categories of education, quality of life and business friendliness. The state took hits for its high rate of violent crime, low high school testing scores and high percentage of residents without health insurance. The business friendliness category reflects not the mood of the salesperson behind the counter, but the likelihood that a business would be sued and hauled into court, according to MSNBC’s breakdown.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote an opinion piece for MSNBC, responding to the results.
“Texas offers a blueprint for business success,” Abbott wrote.
Unemployment
Texas’ jobless rate inched upward to 4.2 percent in June from 3.7 percent in May, a typical trend this time of year with school out for the summer, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Despite the uptick in unemployment, the state added a seasonally adjusted 27,200 jobs in June, marking 24 straight months of growth in total employment, according to a press release from the commission. The nonadjusted rate of 4.2 percent is down from 4.5 percent last June, and the seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 4 percent is down slightly from May, according to the commission.
Locally, the Waco area’s nonadjusted jobless rate mirrored the state’s . It climbed to 4.2 percent in June from 3.7 percent in May, but dipped below the 4.5 percent from a year earlier.
An estimated 1,200 new jobs were created the past year in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes McLennan and Falls counties.
Business roundup
- Houston-based Luby’s, which operates cafeteria-style restaurants, has announced it is closing more locations because of sagging sales. No word yet on sites to be cut. Luby’s has a restaurant on North Loop 340 at Interstate 35 in Bellmead.
- Gas prices are falling around the state, though the summer driving season is upon us. AAA Texas reported Thursday that the average for a gallon of regular unleaded slipped 3 cents, to $2.63, during the previous week. Greater Waco’s average slipped from $2.59 to $2.57.
- Building permits have been issued for a $6.2 million, four-story Residence Inn at 2424 Marketplace Drive, as well as a $4.9 million boiler house for the Cargill poultry plant at 2510 E. Lake Shore Drive.