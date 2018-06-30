Tyler-based Brookshire Grocery Co., which operates a store on Peplow Drive in Robinson, is now offering same-day grocery delivery.
Using Instacart, customers can order and pay for an assortment of grocery, household, health and beauty, pet and baby items from Brookshire's, according to a press release. An Instacart employee will fill the order and deliver the goods.
Customers can visit brookshires.com/grocery-delivery or download the Instacart mobile app, available in the App Store or Google Play, according to the press release. Instacart requires a $10 minimum on all orders, along with a delivery fee of $5.99 for purchases of $35 or more or $9.99 for orders under $35, according to the press release.
Monthly or annual Instacart memberships include free delivery for all orders of more than $35, the press release states.
Instacart will not deliver alcohol, tobacco, lottery tickets or gift cards.
Walk-On's
Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, a Cajun-and-Creole-themed restaurant under construction at Legends Crossing, is getting close to welcoming the public, its website suggesting the big day will arrive July 16.
It is recruiting would-be diners to attend a soft opening and "mock" shift that would give staffers the opportunity to work out kinks.
Its website also is touting a promotion that includes giving away two footballs signed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, part-owner of the Louisiana-based chain founded by two Louisiana State University athletes, Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, who walked on the basketball team.
Marco's Pizza
Marco's Pizza has opened a restaurant on North Loop 340 in Bellmead.
Local businessman Bob Mock will own and operate the location, according to a press release. He has more than 30 years of experience in the pizza industry, has lived in Waco since 2001 "and has plans to expand Marco's throughout Central Texas," the press release states.
Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza has grown to almost 900 stores in 35 states and four countries, according to the press release. Accolades include landing at No. 2 on Forbes' Top 10 franchises for mid-level investing, No. 8 on the Military Times Best for Vets List, and the No. 3 fastest-growing U.S. chain on the Nation's Restaurant News Top 100 report, according to the press release.
Worldwide whiskey
Barnett's Public House, 420 Franklin Ave., is promoting what it calls "Around The World In 80 Whiskeys," an event that will unfold July 28.
The pub, which now carries more than 600 bottles of whiskey, "will invite all locals to participate in a trip around the world as they grow their palette for whiskey," event coordinator Camryn Freiberg wrote in a press release.
The trip "was literally mapped out using Google Maps as if the person were to physically travel to each place," Freinberg wrote.
Participants will be able to taste whiskeys from Texas, Scotland, Taiwan and Germany, among others. Travelers will have a stamp placed on their bar-issued "passport" after each swig. When all 80 whiskeys are tasted, the traveler will receive a gift.
The price to enter the contest is $20, which does not include the whiskey tab. That covers the cost of a T-shirt, passport and a customized prize, according to the press release.
New business roundup
Several new businesses of note have announced openings in Greater Waco.
- Vernie, Ann and Matt Glasson, longtime Waco residents, have opened a Lawn Doctor franchise in Waco. The company was founded 45 years ago by two friends in New Jersey and has grown to more than 450 locations and 200 local experts in about 40 states, according to promotional material.
- Melissa McNeil has opened The Little Gym in CenterPoint shopping center in the 5100 block of West Waco Drive, which also is home to the Chuck E. Cheese's pizza-and-game emporium. Publicity material describes The Little Gym as a "fitness-focused kids' gym that provides a holistic approach to early childhood enrichment and sports skill development in a noncompetitive environment." Parents have access to birthday bash packages, winter and summer camps and parents' survival nights, according to a press release.
- Brittany Sparks will open a consignment shop called Bend The Trend on North First Street in Hewitt the day after July Fourth. She said in an email message her shop will carry handmade items from local residents.
RIP Toys R Us
RIP Toys R Us, which closed all its remaining stores Friday, including Waco's, after a bankruptcy filing in September.
In Raleigh, North Carolina, an anonymous shopper bought $1 million in Toys R Us merchandise to give away to local youngsters, according to wire reports.
A photograph of Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe leaving a shuttered store carrying a suitcase went viral, according to several report.
Toysrus.com had been inactive for weeks, but it came to life again Friday long enough for the company to deliver a message thanking its customers and issuing its final request. "Promise us just this one thing: Don't ever grow up. Play on!"
July Fourth meal
A feel-good item arrived at the Tribune-Herald late Friday.
Bubba's 33, a restaurant at South Valley Mills Drive and Bagby Avenue specializing in pizza, burgers and 33-degree beer, reported it will serve lunch to veterans at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco for July Fourth.
The restaurant plans to provide burgers, fries, chips and sugar-free dessert.