Former Baylor University head football coach Art Briles now calls the shots for Guelfi Firenze, a professional American football team in Italy.
But he still maintains a presence in Waco through his Brilestyle line of shirts available at Bankston's, 1321 S. Valley Mills Drive, which sells comics, sports memorabilia, novelty items and toys, proprietor Brent Bankston said.
"I just put them out," Bankston said Friday.
The products include jerseys, T-shirts, V-necks and long-sleeve tees in a variety of colors and shades, including black and white, some sporting the words "Work of Art." One model features the X-and-O layout of a designed play called Shift-K-Draw RPO.
"Throughout the years I've used player's names to signify plays," the Brilestyle website states. "This is a play we put on in 1999 when Kendal (Briles) was a junior in high school and we won the state championship in Stephenville. This play gave the quarterback (K for Kendal) the option to run or throw depending on the defensive alignment. It's still a play that I run everyday in our 'off the ball' period early in practice."
As Baylor followers know, Briles, and President Ken Starr were fired in a scandal over the school's mishandling of sexual assault reports.
Guess at BBQ Fest
Waco's Guess Family Barbecue has received what some may consider the ultimate honor for a barbecue joint in Texas: an invitation to serve at the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest Weekend 2018, which started Saturday and continues Sunday at The Long Center, 701 W. Riverside Drive in Austin.
A variety of events are packed into the two-day festival, and tickets are required to attend each.
Guess Family Barbecue operates out of a food truck at 324 S. Sixth St. in downtown Waco, where it opens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. most days, or until the meat and sides are sold out. Plans are in the works for a brick-and-mortar location near the McLennan County Courthouse.
Guess will join 29 other top Texas barbecue joints from around the state in serving at the festival. The list also includes Miller's Steakhouse in Belton.
Cracker Barrel opening
The new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Hewitt will open to the public at 6 a.m. Monday. It celebrated its arrival with a preopening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for 75 guests, including Ray and Wilma Yoder, of Goshen, Indiana, who since 1978 have visited every Cracker Barrel location in the nation, except the four in Oregon, which they will travel to in February.
They drove to the Hewitt store, at Hewitt Drive and Sun Valley Boulevard next to Walmart, in their preferred means of travel: a Mercury Marquis automobile.
Ray Yoder, 81, said the couple's first Cracker Barrel to visit was in Nashville, Tennessee, near the Opryland USA theme park.
The Hewitt store is the chain's 52nd in Texas and the 657th in 45 states nationwide. It created about 180 new full- and part-time jobs and will celebrate the Hewitt community with a wall that features "authentic artifacts that pay homage to the area's oil and gas industry and the Old West," according to a press release from the chain. The 10,000-square-foot store will seat 180 guests and be open seven days a week, according to the press release.
Matthew King Loy, a 21-year veteran of the Cracker Barrel chain, will serve as general manager. He is familiar with Central Texas, having started his career at the Cracker Barrel on Interstate 35 in Lacy Lakeview. He later was a senior assistant manager at several Cracker Barrel stores in San Antonio before returning to the area 12 years ago as general manager in Lacy Lakeview.
Refit relocation
Refit Revolution, a Waco-based fitness program with almost 300,000 YouTube followers, has completed its move to 1522 Washington Ave., where the partners bought a 20,000-square-foot building dubbed The Standard on Washington Avenue. About 100 people attended a soft opening last week, said Angela Beeler, one of the three founders.
Refit's growth since 2012 necessitated a move from Richland Drive, Beeler said. The business now has 3,500 square feet available for workouts and can accommodate retail space for gear, a guest lobby and a women's locker room with 67 lockers, she said. The new space also allows Refit to have its workout and office spaces in the same location, which was not possible before, she said.
It has rental space available for health-focused food, drink and skin-care establishments, and finish-out work is winding down for Happy Harvest and Bare Bucha.
"We will have a grand opening in December," Beeler said. "We're in the midst of a heavy membership drive, offering membership through December for $59, then $59 a month beginning in January."
Refit has licensed about 3,500 instructors around the nation who offer Refit-style workouts, but most revenue is generated through video productions involving local workouts that are made available on DVD.
The partnership achieved the financial clout to buy and renovate the former Integ building on Washington Avenue, which had an asking price of $595,000.