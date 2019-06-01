Austin Avenue continues to attract retail shops, and the latest target is a structure at 924 Austin Ave. built in 1923.
Robison Construction has secured a permit to remodel space for retail use, with the cost of the conversion estimated at $1.35 million.
Nearby there are new and relatively new shops galore, including Simply Irresistible at 1018 Austin Ave., White Elephant, 930 Austin Ave., and Caliente Home and Apparel, 1002 Austin Ave. But the site has more going for it, according to a listing on the real estate site LoopNet, which gushes: "Awesome historic building downtown with many options on Waco's coveted Austin Avenue. Two blocks from the Hippodrome, near Milo, Alpha Omega, Hey Sugar Candy, the Palladium." It adds the building practically is a blank canvas, with a wide-open floor plan and space for parking and storage.
Real estate agent Gregg Glime continues to promote the site, saying in an email message he found a new owner late last year who is moving forward with renovation on behalf of four would-be tenants. Glime said a lease agreement is pending, and he could name names within two weeks.
Toys R Us building
Elsewhere, Raider Hill Advisors LLC remains mum on the prospective lessee with a deal pending on the former Toys R Us building on West Waco Drive.
Though Raider Hill, which is listing former Toys R Us properties in 46 states, has not elaborated, a source named outdoors retailer REI as the prospect. The retailer, full name Recreational Equipment Inc., was founded in 1938 and is based in Kent, Washington.
A local real estate agent said he knows REI has been "sniffing around" the Waco market. That fact, plus a query from a real estate agent in Chicago a few months back, spells a new REI in an old TRU, the agent said.
Highway 6, Highway 84 development
Years ago the nightclub at Highway 6 and Highway 84 was called Alazan, and it gained a nasty reputation for violence. More recently it operated as Club Junction 84.
Soon it will become The Shoppes at 6 Eighty Four Crossing.
Dallas-based developer Marshall Stewman, a Baylor University graduate, and local real estate agent Gregg Glime are collaborating on the change. They have made available for lease the 16,000-square-foot club and an adjacent 9,000 square feet formerly occupied by a pawn shop.
Glime, in an email, said the team has secured commitments on 10,000 square feet, including "medical users and a fantastic Italian restaurant that I think Wacoans will be excited about." He will make an announcement soon.
"We have another 7,000 square feet of tenants that I think we are getting close to trading paper with," Glime wrote. "Construction will start in July. We expect leasing to really pick up once that building starts to change."
Circle hotel
Yet another hotel has been permitted for construction.
Site work has been underway near Waco's traffic circle in preparation for a four-story Element hotel by developer Kenny Bhakta, whose resume includes Hotel Indigo at 211 Clay Ave.
The local office of the Associated General Contractors of America is reporting a permit has been issued to build the Element, a growing long-term-stay brand. The permit places the estimated cost at $5 million, a price that would not include furniture, furnishings and a long list of amenities.
No word yet on how long construction will take.
Richland Mall Pop-Up Shop
Richland Mall wants mom-and-pop shops, artisans and "emerging boutiques" to feel at home at Waco's only fully enclosed shopping center.
Ownership has introduced a Pop-Up Shop in the zone near the Dillard's location selling jewelry, housewares, fragrances and women's fashions. Dillard's continues to lease its space there but plans to depart next year to occupy the vacant Sears location in the mall.
Mall marketing director Brad King said the property welcomes inquiries about Pop-Up Shop, where lessees will have access to utilities, fixtures, signage, pallet walls to adjust usable space, exposure on social media, one-week rentals Monday through Sunday or weekend rentals Friday through Sunday.
"Pop-Up Shops help entrepreneurs stay nimble and lean," King wrote in a press release. 'They do not need to sign long leases, stash away much cash or carry big credit lines. For their part, consumers can meet the owner/designer and touch and feel their works, which cannot be done online. In the process, brands can be built more quickly, sales can be increased and new products tested."
Call specialty leasing manager Sheila Baker at 633-4717 for details.