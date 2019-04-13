Andy's Frozen Custard, a growing Missouri-based chain, is working toward a new location downtown, behind Panera Bread at Eighth Street and Interstate 35. Andy's has 71 locations in 13 states, including shops scattered across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the Austin area, according to its website.
Photographs of shops that have opened elsewhere show a large plastic custard cone strategically placed on the premises. That should make for an eye-catching addition to the restaurant cluster around South Sixth, Seventh and Eighth streets, where TFNB Your Bank for Life is also building a new location.
The chain has reported in other markets that most staffers make $10 an hour and that shift supervisors and assistant managers make $12 to $16 an hour.
KFC building permit
The KFC chain, formerly Kentucky Fried Chicken, has a $980,000 permit to build at 615 N. Hewitt Drive, near Brookside Apartments.
Genghis Grill closed
The Genghis Grill at New Road and Franklin Avenue, in the center anchored by Gold's Gym and Academy Sports + Outdoors, has closed.
Real estate agent Pat Farrar is listing the 2,900-square-foot vacancy.
PF Chang's building
The building that houses Waco's PF Chang's China Bistro in Legends Crossing has sold, bought by a California investor, according to Strive, a commercial real estate firm based in Dallas that brokered the deal. PF Chang's has a long-term lease on the space, according to the firm.
A Waco developer built the restaurant at 5511 Crosslake Parkway, right on the small lake that anchors Legends Crossing, according to Strive. Though the restaurant opened in October, only seven months ago, a local real estate agent said it is common for developers to sell their properties as quickly as possible so they may pursue other projects.
Silo-adjacent coffee shop
Downtown, Chip and Joanna Gaines have secured a building permit to convert a vacant building at 418 S. Eighth St. to a coffee shop and a shell for future development.
The building, formerly home of Crossfit Waco, is at Eighth Street and Webster Avenue in the same block as the parking lot for Magnolia Market at the Silos.
The building permit does not include a cost estimate. John W. Erwin General Contractor is listed as contractor for the project.
Home market purring
The local housing market continues to purr, according to the latest Multiple Listing Service figures provided by A.G. Real Estate & Associates Inc.
The average sales price for a home sold in March was $206,130, an increase from the $197,029 average in March a year earlier, according to the firm's snapshot. A total of 269 single-family homes changed hands last month, virtually unchanged from the 268 a year earlier. However, homes sold in March this year stayed on the market an average of 73 days, well below the 95-day average in March last year, according to A.G. Real Estate.
On average, homes sold in March fetched 98.35 percent of their list price, while the average a year earlier was 96.65 percent, according to the firm.
The dollar volume of homes sold last month totaled $54 million, eclipsing the $52.8 million tally from March 2018, according to the snapshot.
Pals Home Health award
Pals Home Health, which specializes in pediatric health services, received Extraco Banks' first Extrapreneur Award and the $25,000 prize that goes with it.
Pals accepted the award during ceremonies last week at the new Hustle co-working space at 605 Austin Ave. Chris Kincaid, executive vice president for corporate strategy at Extraco Banks, attended the event with Pals Home Health co-founders Tyler Martin and Natasha James. Pals, headquartered at 3640 W. Waco Drive, provides in-home health services to infants and children.
Besides cash, the company will get business mentoring and consultation, according to Christina Helmick, Extraco's digital marketing specialist.
Fidelity Bank hire
Fidelity Bank of Texas, hoping to carve out a larger commercial niche for itself on the local independent banking scene, has hired Aaron Slye as vice president and loan officer in its commercial lending department in Waco, according to a company press release.
"Slye has more than 15 years of experience as a banker in Central Texas," the press release states. "He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in economics from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and a master’s in business administration with a concentration in business analytics from Abilene Christian University."
"He's intelligent, easy to relate to, and he's from Central Texas," bank President Harry Geib wrote in the press release.
Geib started as president in August, according to the press release. Also, Waco commercial lender Craig Cook is now based at the bank's branch at 410 S. Robinson Drive.
Fidelity operates in Waco at North 19th Street and Lake Shore Drive.