An area of South Waco hugging Interstate 35 on the edge of downtown is very much a large-scale development site. Dirt is moving. Slabs have been poured. Orange-and-white barricades detour traffic. There are portable toilets here and there, and large trailers nearly overflow with scrap.
It is a vibrant work site filled with heavy equipment, welding torches, shouts of instruction and signs of progress, including the near-completion of three retail-and-restaurant shells and a hotel.
Resting in one corner of the site, hemmed in by I-35 and recently opened fast-food restaurants, is Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, a predominately black congregation that can trace its founding back to 1915. The church has changed its look and location in that history but remains true to its mission, the Rev. Kerry Burkley said.
But its neighborhood has changed. Blocks of old homes have been demolished to accommodate at least two new hotels and the other development. A new multi-story La Quinta hotel is already hiring staffers for the front desk and housekeeping.
Developer Shane Turner’s West Bay center has landed MOD Pizza, a chain where customers choose toppings and ingredients as they walk through the line, similar to the approach of Subway sandwich shops. Retail Solutions, a national real estate firm, is pursuing other tenants.
All the while, the traffic flow on nearby I-35 reminds that the Texas Department of Transportation is aiming to start work in March on the first phase of widening the interstate from three to four lanes in each direction from North Loop 340 to South Loop 340. Phase 1 of the estimated $390 million undertaking would tackle North Loop 340 to South 11th Street.
But with another three to five years of nearby construction on the horizon, the church continues to stand firm, Burkley said. The church has rejected multiple offers, including one from an investment group poised to place a Walmart at the site.
TxDOT’s plans may create a few minor annoyances, but nothing Ebenezer’s 150 members can’t handle, Burkley said.
“The only thing I can tell you is that we are blessed to be where we are. No worries,” he said.
Douglass Subaru, Mitsubishi
The Douglass family, owner of Douglass Nissan on West Loop 340, the “Motor Mile,” has bought the Subaru and Mitsubishi dealership at 4717 W. Waco Drive, which was previously called Jubilee Subaru/Mitsubishi.
The deal closed Aug. 31, said Levi Douglass, a Texas A&M graduate whose family has been selling cars and trucks about 30 years. The family also owns a Nissan store in College Station.
The family bought Waco’s Nissan dealership in 2016 and plans to build a Subaru-only dealership between it and the building being turned into a Volkswagen dealership next door.
“We’re in the design phase now for our new dealership and probably will break ground during the first quarter next year,” Douglass said.
Mitsubishi will remain on West Waco Drive for now, he said.
Time buys Aspen Aerials
Waco-based Time Manufacturing, which produces a line of lifts for the construction and utility industries, recently bought Aspen Aerials, of Duluth, Minnesota, which produces bridge inspection and repair equipment, according to a press release.
“Aspen Aerials has developed innovative stability management technology that allows their truck-mounted bridge inspection equipment to operate without the need for outriggers,” according to the press release.
Time Manufacturing, also known as Versalift, was established in 1965 and has 900 employees worldwide, the press release states.
The Outlook
Site clearing has started at U.S. Highway 84 and Ritchie Road, where Dallas developer Marshall Stewman plans a multimillion-dollar, 80,000-square-foot development called The Outlook at Bosque Ridge with restaurant, retail and office space and possibly fountains, patios, holding ponds and a playground for youngsters, Waco real estate agent Gregg Glime said.
Stewman said he is marketing the general site, and Retail Solutions, a national firm, is pursuing retailers and restaurants. The team has received several letters of intent but is not yet signing leases, he said.
“We’re in the final stages of preparing construction drawings,” Glime said.