McLennan County property values are on the rise again, but county officials say the trend could slow down soon.
Overall, the taxable value of property in the county increased by 9.5 percent, or $1.47 billion, to almost $16.95 billion for 2018, according to certified tax rolls the McLennan County Appraisal District released this week.
The average home appraisal increased 8.9 percent between 2017 and 2018, from $122,501 to $133,390.
New construction and other property newly added to the tax rolls accounted for a little less than a quarter of the overall increase, according to county data.
“Most of (the increase) is people are buying houses,” said Joe Bobbitt, the appraisal district’s assistant chief appraiser. “They are listing them, and they are selling for list price or higher and they are just selling so quick.”
Bobbitt was hesitant to say whether increases to the county’s property values will continue much longer.
“Eventually everything that goes up theoretically comes down, at least some, but I don’t know when it’s going to slow down,” Bobbitt said. “They are starting to increase interest rates, so that should have some effect on it.”
Higher interest rates could make it harder for people to buy houses, but the county likely would not see a difference for a couple years, Bobbitt said.
County Commissioner Ben Perry said the county’s tax rolls are proof of a vibrant local economy, but the consistent spikes in value in recent years are not likely to stay the norm.
“I would anticipate that at some point it will level off,” Perry said. “Of course everybody will watch interest rates, but I think that a gut feeling is that we’ll start to see this level off.”
The property tax base grew over the past year for every taxing entity in McLennan County.
Waco’s tax roll increased by 9.2 percent, or $849 million, to $10.1 billion for 2018.
Of the school districts in the county, China Spring Independent School District saw the largest percentage increase over last year. The district’s property tax base increased 15.2 percent, or $104 million, to $787 million.
The increase is bittersweet from a budget perspective China Spring ISD finance director Brenda Poteet said.
“It’s kind of a double edged sword,” Poteet said. “Our taxable values went up so we have to collect more from the taxpayer, but we didn’t raise our rates. We’re actually lowering our total overall tax rate.”
But when the district collects more local revenue, it gets less state money, she said.
Still, the school board plans to vote on a lower tax rate during its meeting next month, a move Poteet said she hopes residents will appreciate.
Taxable property values in Waco ISD saw an 11.7 percent, or $580 million, increase over the past year, to $4.94 billion. But Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Davis said the resulting local revenue increase will have little effect on the district’s operations.
“We haven’t really gained a lot of spending power from that (increase) really because as our local revenues go up our state revenues go down to some extent,” she said.
The district’s proposed budget will be presented during a board meeting Aug. 2.
McLennan County Appraisal District values
|Entity
|Net taxable 2017
|Net taxable 2018
|Change
|Change %
|MCLENNAN COUNTY
|$15,476,710,204
|$16,947,709,721
|$1,470,999,517
|8.68%
|Bellmead
|$422,737,820
|$456,548,836
|$33,811,016
|8.00%
|Beverly Hills
|$97,290,846
|$103,169,419
|$5,878,573
|6.04%
|Crawford
|$46,789,340
|$53,514,783
|$6,725,443
|14.37%
|Hewitt
|$842,794,668
|$936,909,734
|$94,115,066
|11.17%
|Lacy Lakeview
|$339,763,301
|$363,195,409
|$23,432,108
|6.90%
|Lorena
|$111,348,532
|$117,815,452
|$6,466,920
|5.81%
|Mart
|$44,878,222
|$46,904,165
|$2,025,943
|4.51%
|Moody
|$46,483,314
|$49,074,105
|$2,590,791
|5.57%
|Riesel
|$361,302,190
|$388,606,253
|$27,304,063
|7.56%
|Robinson
|$786,480,615
|$864,871,756
|$78,391,141
|9.97%
|Waco
|$9,249,863,059
|$10,099,447,126
|$849,584,067
|9.18%
|Woodway
|$1,071,816,278
|$1,165,499,928
|$93,683,650
|8.74%
|West
|$169,747,546
|$182,965,009
|$13,217,463
|7.79%
|China Spring ISD
|$683,057,234
|$786,908,365
|$103,851,131
|15.20%
|Connally ISD
|$607,683,009
|$658,230,485
|$50,547,476
|8.32%
|La Vega ISD
|$742,465,152
|$845,936,951
|$103,471,799
|13.94%
|Lorena ISD
|$419,620,700
|$457,262,270
|$37,641,570
|8.97%
|McGregor ISD
|$376,828,636
|$414,657,990
|$37,829,354
|10.04%
|Midway ISD
|$4,346,503,811
|$4,654,356,508
|$307,852,697
|7.08%
|Robinson ISD
|$549,360,960
|$610,243,198
|$60,882,238
|11.08%
|Waco ISD
|$4,942,620,945
|$5,522,444,456
|$579,823,511
|11.73%
|West ISD
|$376,164,777
|$411,078,870
|$34,914,093
|9.28%