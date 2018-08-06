The owners of a dozen commercial or industrial properties have filed lawsuits against the McLennan County Appraisal District, challenging this year’s appraisals as unfair, excessive and not equal to similar properties.
Mars Chocolate North America, formerly M&M Mars candy company; Wrigley Manufacturing, a Mars subsidiary; Walmart and its subsidiary, Sam’s; Hollywood Theaters; Walgreens; Harvest Lakeshore Estates Retirement Center; Brazos Village Apartments; and Grayhawkesdene L.P. are among companies that have filed lawsuits since the middle of June challenging their appraisals.
“It is pretty much a common thing,” Drew Hahn, MCAD chief appraiser, said of the lawsuits. “We will have to look and see if there is anything that we feel is different about them versus anybody else, or if there have been changes in their property, and if we need to we can make adjustments. We will just have to check it out.”
The MCAD review board heard 18,639 property appraisal protests this year, compared to 15,422 the previous year. Seventy-one lawsuits were filed against MCAD in 2017, according to MCAD figures.
Joe Don Bobbitt, assistant chief appraiser, said property owners have 60 days from the date of receiving appraisal notices to file a lawsuit.
Retail giant Walmart is suing over appraisals on its McLennan County locations, including 600 Hewitt Drive, appraised this year at $13.5 million, up from last year’s $11.2 million; 1521 Interstate 35, $11.7 million, up from $10.9; and 4320 Franklin Ave., $12 million, up from $10.5 million in 2017.
Other Walmart locations included in the lawsuit are Sam’s, 230 E. Waco Drive, $58.5 million, up from $58 million; a Supercenter at 733 Sun Valley Drive, $14.1 million, up from $12.8 million; and a return center at 2301 Corporation Expressway, $7.5 million, up from $7.4 million.
Walgreens is suing over appraisals on three stores, 1520 S. Valley Mills Drive, $2.4 million, up from $2 million; 4100 Bosque Blvd., $2.4 million, up from $2 million; and 9101 Woodway Drive, $3.3 million, up from $3 million.
Hollywood Theaters is suing over the appraisal at its theater at 7200 Woodway Drive, although the appraisal stayed the same in 2018 as it was in 2017, $7.1 million.
Mars Chocolate North America, 1001 Texas Central Parkway, is fighting its 2018 appraisal of $71.7 million, while subsidiary Wrigley Manufacturing, listed at the same address, also filed suit over a $37 million appraisal.
Harvey Lakeshore Estates Retirement Residence at 3209 Village Green Drive is suing over its $7.7 million appraisal, which is up from $4.9 million last year.
Appraisal officials have said that appraisals increased an average of 9 percent this year over last year.
McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs, who serves as a nonvoting member of the MCAD board, said that while lawsuits are common as the MCAD tries to bring appraisals up to fair market value, the board actually budgeted less money this year for litigation.
“If anything makes an area more valuable, then obviously, the market is going to increase, whether it is Magnolia or just a vibrant economy,” Riggs said. “I wouldn’t pin it on one organization, although some of the economic benefits that we have had has been derived from the efforts of Chip and Joanna Gaines. I am pleased they chose Waco, Texas.
“Yes, it goes up, but those values that go up, as long as we can expand our tax base, it keeps taxes at a moderate level. The county is able to lower its tax rate, and other entities also have been able to do the same this year.”