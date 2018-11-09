Magnolia is pursuing a media network with the parent company of HGTV, the cable TV channel that helped make Chip and Joanna Gaines household names.
“We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia,” publicist John Marsicano wrote in a statement late Friday. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”
The announcement coincides with the Gaineses’ appearance Friday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” along with fellow guest Mark Wahlberg. Chip Gaines hinted on Twitter before the show aired that he may have dropped the news prematurely.
“PLEASE TUNE IN TONIGHT! I screwed up in all the right ways.. #bigNews?? #6, or #tvReturn or #kissedMarkW?? All I can say is.. ‘some stuff happened,’” he wrote in response to a tweet from Fallon about the taping.
Joanna Gaines gave a similar hint.
“Ummm @chipgaines may or may not have gotten a little ahead of himself and let the cat out of the bag about something big,” she tweeted Friday night.
The Gaineses stepped back from their HGTV hit “Fixer Upper” after its fifth season, which aired its final episode in April. The popularity of the show, featuring the couple’s renovations of Waco-area homes, had not waned, and the Gaineses have remained active in the public eye.
Their Magnolia Market at the Silos, which opened in 2015, and their Magnolia Table restaurant together continue to draw tens of thousands of visitors to Waco every week, and special events at the Silos have become annual staples. They collaborated with Target stores on a lifestyle home goods brand called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. They publish a quarterly magazine with circulation of more than a million copies and have authored multiple best-selling books. Joanna Gaines’ most recent design book, “Homebody: A Guide To Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave,” was just released Tuesday.
Even as “Fixer Upper” came to an end, the Gaineses said their work in design and home renovation, which started years before the show, would continue.
“For us, the end of this final season marks the beginning of a new one,” Joanna wrote in a blog post about the last episode.
Discovery Inc. became the parent company of HGTV in March, when it bought Scripps Networks Interactive, which owned the channel.