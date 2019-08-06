Chip and Joanna Gaines have pledged financial support to the El Paso community and others in California, Mississippi and Ohio struggling with recent mass shootings.
Magnolia Market “will be donating net profits from this past weekend’s sales to organizations helping the victims, their families and the communities impacted by the recent tragedies,” according to a post Monday on the Magnolia Facebook page.
Magnolia also is organizing two blood drives, spokesman John Marsicano said via email. An employee-only blood drive will be held Aug. 13, Marsicano said.
“Additionally, Magnolia is teaming up with Carter BloodCare to host a public blood drive at the Silos on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” he wrote. “Donation trucks will be parked on Sixth Street across from Silo Baking Co. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ups are also welcome.”
All donors will receive a treat from Silos Baking Co., as well as vouchers for 40% off in-store purchases.
35,000 per week
About 35,000 people visit Magnolia Market at the Silos in an average week, according to estimates from the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“This past week’s events were incredibly difficult. We cannot begin to comprehend the loss that the communities in Texas, Ohio, California and Mississippi must be feeling,” said another Magnolia Facebook post accompanied by a map with hearts placed on those states. “Our hearts are breaking and we feel the need to quickly offer whatever tangible support we can.”
The post indicates net profits from last weekend’s sales would be sent to organizations supporting efforts in each community. Magnolia did not provide information on the size of Magnolia’s profits for that period.