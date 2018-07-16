Lorena officials are banking on sewer system improvements to bring an influx of homes and businesses, hopes that were bolstered Monday as a developer confirmed he is working to acquire land for up to 1,000 new residences to be built over the next decade.
Brad Harrell, a senior director with KW Commercial Waco, said the city’s investment in sewer infrastructure is what makes his proposed 400-acre subdivision possible.
“They’ve been without (adequate) sewer for a long time, and now that they’re getting it, that appears to be the next growth corridor for McLennan County,” Harrell said. “I’m trying to stay ahead of the curve.”
A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday begins construction of a $1.5 million sanitary sewer lift station and force main system east of Lorena.
At 1.5 miles long, it will run along the north side of Rosenthal Parkway between the northbound I-35 frontage road and Birdie Lane. It is scheduled for completion in December, according to Mundo and Associates, the Dallas-area consulting firm assisting Lorena with the project. Lorena is using its Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to finance the sewer improvements.
The TIRZ has already funded a $2.5 million first phase of sewer improvements, which created three miles of sewer line from Lorena City Hall on Interstate 35 to a Waco Metropolitan Area Regional Sewerage System facility on Cooksey Lane.
Harrell said he sees strong demand for houses in the Lorena area.
“I’ve lined up some builders who are interested in going forward, and I’m working on preliminary layouts,” Harrell said. “I don’t have anything concrete, but the price range I envision is between $300,000 and $450,000. That’s probably 2,200 to 3,000 square feet in Lorena, which has an 85-foot minimum width requirement. I should have specifics in 60 to 90 days.”
Harrell isn’t the only one keen on being part of a Lorena land rush. Loera Home Builders announced plans to construct 270 luxury homes priced at more than $500,000 near Birdie Lane and Rosenthal Parkway, on land Lorena has pledged to annex by 2020.
Officials created the TIRZ in 2014, using bond proceeds to launch infrastructure upgrades. They believed improvements would spur residential and commercial growth in the community about 13 miles south of Waco.
The community enacted seven 120-day moratoriums on sewer hookups in the mid-2000s, as the system was approaching capacity and Lorena feared it would violate state water quality standards and face fines. Completion of the regional sewer system’s Bull Hide Creek treatment plant east of town helped end that moratorium.
Still, development lagged behind such communities as Hewitt, China Spring and Robinson, though Lorena’s school district has an excellent reputation.
“I see Lorena as the hot new place because there is so much pent-up demand,” said Steve Sorrells, a local builder of upscale custom homes. “I have clients asking about the Lorena market, and I see it as a good place to build. It has good schools, and still has kind of a country flavor. It’s less dense, which people like. I see it as the next China Spring kind of area.”
Yancy Marteney, owner of Prime Construction and president of the Heart of Texas Builders Association, said Lorena already benefits his bottom line.
“Homes move fast. The school system is good. It has a small-town atmosphere, and it is convenient to Waco,” said Marteney. “You might be surprised at the number of people who commute between here and Temple. We’re also getting quite a few transplants, California buyers coming into the market. Long-term, there definitely is going to be demand.”
The Rancho Lorena subdivision, said Marteney, “started off really slow. It was different. The lots were so big, it scared off a lot of builders. But when it took off, it took off strong, and now it’s close to being built-out.”
“Lorena is going to be huge,” said builder Scott Bland, immediate past president of the builders’ association. “It’s going to take off.”
Jose Loera Jr., with Loera Home Builders, was among the first local builders to approach Lorena officials with plans to build near a TIRZ zone.
“We have 13 homes on which we’ve received deposits on lots and for which we’ve entered into custom home agreements,” Loera said. “The groundbreaking Tuesday is for my development. I have an eight-to-12-year time frame for getting 270 homes built, and the first ones have been priced at between $520,000 and $580,000, though some are a little higher.”
Amenities will include a community park, community garden, dog park “and two high-end entrances.” He’s asking roughly $65,000 for premium lots 125 feet wide and 175 feet deep, “which are minimums and go up from there.”
Chris Evilia, executive director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, said improvements in Lorena have appeared on the MPO’s radar.
“We make a 25-year forecast of population and employment and plug it into a travel demand model used by the Texas Department of Transportation,” he said. “We see significant growth within the zone that includes Woodway and Hewitt along the Highway 84 corridor toward Lorena and Robinson.”
That growth will create challenges in that part of the county, Evilia said.
“Most of the roadways in Lorena are two-lane, including Old Lorena Road, and we see nothing on the horizon that could realistically fund improvements to their capacity, at least through 2040,” Evilia said. “Property taxes could be used on internal city streets in Lorena, but those taxes pay for a lot more than streets. There are competing needs and competing interests.”
Addressing commercial development, Harrell said, “It won’t arrive until the rooftops are there. I see service-related development and restaurants, with most clustered toward Waco within the I-35 corridor.”
Some Lorena officials say the area is ripe for commercial development.
“We’ve had a number of name-brand inquiries,” said Lorena Mayor Pro Tem Bill Coleman, who also serves as TIRZ No. 1 board chairman. “The developers tell us they have sites in mind, and will plan sizes and styles of restaurants and retail boxes, and then market the sites to specific users.”
Bruce Bowman, co-owner of The Village Lamp Lighter in Lorena, said he eagerly awaits the arrival of new subdivisions, and new customers.
“We’re doing a lot of homes, but we’d like to do these too,” he said. “Are we planning on them? No, not yet, but we can handle whatever they want.”