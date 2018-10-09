Two Mattress Firm locations within sleep-walking distance from each other on West Loop 340, near Central Texas Marketplace, await their fate as the retailer confronts Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Mattress Firm, which has almost 3,300 locations, announced it would close 209 stores immediately and possibly 700 by year’s end, including 35 in Texas during the first round. The stores at 2320 W. Loop 340 and 2448 West Loop 340 have escaped the initial 209-store hit list, but Mattress Firm is looking closely at store concentration in each market, according to a press release announcing the bankruptcy.
“Decisions about additional store closings will be made in the next few week,” according to the press release.
Local managers declined comment Tuesday other than to say their stores are still in business. The Mattress Firm media relations office had not responded to an email Tuesday.
“The process we have initiated today will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet and accelerate the optimization of our store portfolio. Leading up to the holiday shopping season, we will exit up to 700 stores in certain markets where we have too many locations in close proximity to each other,” CEO Steve Stanger said in the press release. “We intend to use the additional liquidity from these actions to improve our product offering, provide greater value to our customers, open new stores in new markets, and strategically expand in existing markets where we see the greatest opportunities to serve our customers.”
The mattress sector is becoming increasingly competitive, but growth in the local housing market continues to fuel demand for furnishings, “and our mattress business is great,” said Michael DuBois, whose family-owned DuBois Furniture has been selling mattresses almost 60 years.
Talk in the industry included speculation that Mattress Firm grew too rapidly, particularly after its purchase by Steinhoff International in 2016 for $3.8 billion, DuBois said. Mattress Firm now operates as a Steinhoff subsidiary.
“Having two locations at Central Texas Marketplace is an example,” he said. “There are shopping centers like that all over the country. Mattress Firm became like Starbucks, with a location on every corner.”
Creating a niche has become more important with increased competition, DuBois said.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on service after the sale,” he said. “The philosophy of the typical mattress chain is that customers will shop at the store closest to home. While that may be true to some extent, you have to take into consideration not all stores are equal, even if they are selling similar products. There is a lot to be said for longevity and reputation.”
Teresa Barnett, who manages the Mattress One store at 105 S. New Road, agreed that the fur is flying among local mattress retailers.
“I believe we can meet or beat anyone’s price, if we can get them in here, but that’s the problem. Our visibility is not great,” Barnett said. “We used to have a location near Whataburger and the Chipotle restaurant at Lake Air and Valley Mills drives. In fact, Mattress Firm had a store at that location for a time. Traffic was not great, and both stores closed.”
She said Mattress One is preparing to place a new store in Central Texas Marketplace, the center where Mattress Firm has two locations.
Whatever form Mattress Firm may take locally, it must contend with yet another competitor. FFO Home has signed a lease on the 34,000-square-foot former Hastings space at Valley Mills Drive and Bosque Boulevard, where it will sell name-brand bedding and mattresses it makes in Fort Smith, Arkansas. It hopes to open on Dec. 6, a company official said last month.