Local farmer Neil Walter, who raises corn, cotton and cattle near Oglesby, said he appreciates $12 billion in emergency relief the Trump administration announced Tuesday it will make available to farmers and ranchers struggling with the fallout from trade disputes dominated by tariffs.
“But it is my view that we would prefer not to have a trade war,” Walter said. “We would like to sit down across the table from our trade partners and negotiate. I view the president’s proposal as a dose of medicine to relieve the pain, and we could face a lot of pain before we find a solution.”
During a speech Tuesday to a veterans’ group in Missouri, President Donald Trump “asked for patience as he attempts to renegotiate trade agreements that he said have hurt American workers,” according to an Associated Press report. He did not refer to the $12 billion plan.
“The Trump administration has slapped tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods in a dispute over Beijing’s high-tech industrial policies,” according to AP. “China has retaliated with duties on soybeans and pork, affecting Midwest farmers in a region of the country that supported the president in his 2016 campaign.”
The Agriculture Department said it would use an existing program to provide the billions in assistance to farmers, meaning Congressional approval would not be needed, according to AP.
The Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau supports the emergency payments, but a robust trade market “is still the ultimate goal,” according to a statement released Tuesday.
The relief funding correlates to an estimated $11 billion impact trade tensions will have on U.S. agriculture, according to the farm bureau.
In addition to direct payments to farmers, the money will go to other USDA programs that buy excess production and promote U.S. products elsewhere, farm bureau spokesman Gene Hall said. It will become operational by Sept. 5 he said.
“Farmers are in such dire straits that they are in no position to weather this storm,” Hall said. “Farm income in Texas is trending at half what it was last yea. This is a stop-gap measure that hopefully will buy some time. We absolutely recognize that China has been very mischievous.”
Texas Cattle Feeders Association supports the move, according to a statement from Chairman Jason Peeler.
“However, this fix is short-term, and we must not create an environment in which government assistance disrupts domestic markets and unintentionally creates winners and losers at home,” Peeler wrote. “The U.S. must seek free, level and transparent trade agreements with countries who want our products at their dinner tables. The grain-fed beef produced in the U.S. is in high demand around the globe.”
Beef exports through May were up 21 percent from the same period last year, he said.
“While we do not want a protracted trade war, U.S. beef has been subjected to high tariffs and restrictive trade policies from notorious actors like China and the European Union for many years,” Peeler said. “And true-to-form, China and several other countries have chosen to double-down and impose harmful, market disrupting tariffs on U.S. agriculture products rather than negotiate more market access and level the playing field for all U.S. products.”
He said removing China’s highly-restrictive barriers on U.S. beef exports could unlock the industry’s potential.
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, whose congressional district includes Waco, said in an email response to questions that he supports Trump’s actions.
“It is important that we stand up for rural America as the Trump administration works to advance free, fair and reciprocal trade deals, with the ultimate goal of having no tariffs, no barriers and no subsidies for all international trade,” Flores wrote.
Double whammy
Walter, who has farmed in Central Texas 39 years, said he faces a double whammy this year. Record-setting heat is exerting pressure on his cotton crop, and the per-acre yield likely will pale in comparison to last year’s. Then there are the tariffs to consider, and the possibility they will reduce demand for cotton produced in the U.S., Texas and on his farm.
“More than 80 percent of the cotton produced in this country is exported,” he said. “Go to the store and look at the tags on sheets, towels or jeans. They are almost never made in America but could be made from U.S. cotton.”
The plan outlined Tuesday by Trump drew rebuke from some Republicans, including Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker.
“I am glad that the administration finally seems to understand that the Trump-Pence tariffs are hurting the American people,” Corker wrote in a statement.
“Tariffs are the greatest!” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that — and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed. All will be Great!”