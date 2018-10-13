Applause
Four finalists have been named for the first Athena Leadership Award, presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
The finalists are: Dina Dwyer-Owens, brand ambassador at Neighborly (formerly the Dwyer Group); Jill McCall, executive director at Compassion Ministries; Dr. Johnette McCown, president at McLennan Community College; and Angela Ragan, senior manager at Jaynes Reitmeier Boyd & Therrell PC.
They will be part of a panel discussion during the Leading Waco Women Summit on Nov. 1 at The Phoenix Ballroom. Half-day conferences and a keynote address by guest speaker Anne Grady are included.
Cost is $75 or a table of 10 for $700. For more information, contact Amanda Haygood with the chamber at 254-757-5611 or go to wacochamber.com.
Class acts
Joshua Perez, of China Spring, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring semester at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
The University of Texas at Tyler announced local students named to the honor rolls for the spring semester:
Kimanh Le, of Waco, was named to the president’s honor roll.
Brian Antis, of Marlin, was named to the dean’s list.
Hailey Larson, a sophomore at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. She is the daughter of Ross and Tonya Larson, of Woodway.
Jacob Sacket, of Troy, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. His major is business administration.