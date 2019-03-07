Applause
The Texas State Technical College system was honored by lawmakers in both chambers of the 86th Texas Legislature with resolutions declaring Feb. 27 as “TSTC Day at the Capitol.”
TSTC students, officials and administrators from the campuses were at hand.
The resolutions were sponsored in the House by Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, and in the Senate by Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury.
“It’s the only college system in the country that is funded solely on outcomes and performance,” Birdwell said. “TSTC doesn’t get paid until students get paid.”
Adam Hutchison, provost at TSTC in Waco, recognized the importance of the event to educate lawmakers on the value of TSTC to the state.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate who we are as a state agency here at the Texas Capitol, where all the business of the state gets done,” he said.
Class acts
Students who graduated from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville during fall commencement exercises are:
Abbott — Morgan Pevehouse, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Clifton — Alexandria Bonner, Bachelor of Science.
Groesbeck — Crystal Nolan, Master of Science.
Lorena — Jamie Pankonien, Bachelor of Science.
Moody — Lindsey Spurlock, Bachelor of Science.
Robinson — Kristen Harris, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Waco — Marie Ermis, Master of Education; Desiree Johnson, Bachelor of Science; Maya Palacios, Bachelor of Arts; Kayla Pope, Bachelor of Business Administration; Samantha Ramey, Bachelor of Science; Shaquala Warren, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Woodway — Christopher Gomez, Master of Science.
Students who graduated from Angelo State University in San Angelo during fall commencement exercises are:
Brandon Chappell, of Waco, Master of Education in student development and leadership.
Bryce Conner, of Hewitt, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Jon Daniels, of Hewitt, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Sterling Goolsby, of Valley Mills, Bachelor of Science in agribusiness.
Roderick Harris, of Waco, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.
Jennifer Tobin, of Waco, Master of Education in student development and leadership.
Kaitlyn Ann Warren, of Blum, Bachelor of Science in integrated agribusiness, Master of Business Administration in business administration.
Cassandra Cude, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, Georgia.