Two accountants with the local firm of JRBT Certified Public Accountants have received statewide honors from The Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Angela Ragan, a Baylor University graduate who joined JRBT in 2005, has been named Young CPA of the Year, sharing the award with William J. Kelley Jr., who is affiliated with the accounting firm of CGMA Permian Basin.
Ragan, 38, is a senior manager with JRBT.
The Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants bestows the award on an individual 39 years of age or younger “who has made significant contributions to the accounting profession and the community and is a member of at least one other professional organization,” according to a release.
“We’re very proud of what Angela has been able to accomplish with us at JRBT,” said Mike Reitmeier, JRBT president. “For more than 10 years she’s served this firm and her clients at an elite level, and is very deserving of this prestigious award. We’re very fortunate to have her as a team member.”
Ragan is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, and serves on the board of the Texas Society of CPAs, according to the release.
She is a board member for Compassion Ministries, where she also has served as president, vice president and treasurer. She was a business advisory board member for the AJ Moore Academy, a magnet school in Waco, and graduated from the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Leadership Waco program.
Meanwhile, Michael Brown, who also is employed at JRBT, received the “Chairman’s Special Recognition Award” for his role as chairman of the TSCPA’s Strategic Planning Committee. Brown is a shareholder in the Business Valuation/Litigation Support and Tax Departments at the Waco firm. Besides being a CPA, he has expertise in business valuation and financial forensics.
This is not Brown’s first award from the TSCPA. He was named Young CPA of the Year in 2013, and in 2009 and 2013, he received the Chairman’s Citation for Service. He was named Outstanding Chairman of the Year in 2012.
“Michael has been very active in the TSCPA, and has made significant contributions to the profession,” said Reitmeier in a statement. “He’s an invaluable asset to JRBT, and we really couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Brown also was a member of the chamber’s Leadership Waco program. He serves on the board of the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute and has served on advisory committees for the Waco Foundation.
He also is chairman of the McLennan County Dispute Resolution Center, and serves on the board of Greater Waco Legal Services, according to a release.