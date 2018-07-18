U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, whose congressional district includes Waco, stood up for small-town newspapers and the print media in general this week, testifying against tariffs on Canadian newsprint that are driving up costs and piling more burdens on an already struggling industry.
Flores, R-Bryan, joined a bipartisan parade of lawmakers who railed against the levies that predate President Donald Trump’s trade war with China and his imposition of tariffs on aluminum and steel, tariffs some economists have said will harm U.S. consumers and dampen economic growth.
“From the standpoint of microeconomics, I don’t like tariffs,” Flores said. “However, I do understand the president’s decision to use them to level the playing field between the United States and China. Newsprint is a totally different animal. Tariffs were imposed for the benefit of one small employer. It has nothing to do with addressing the problem of product being dumped on our market to the detriment of American companies and their viability.”
Flores told the United States International Trade Commission that the Freestone County Times, a community newspaper in his district, wrote in a survey that the tariffs are “kicking us very hard when we are already in a time of historic lows in revenues,” according to a transcript of Flores’ testimony provided by his office.
This week’s public hearing comes as the commission seeks to determine whether to finalize tariffs on Canadian newsprint. Critics, including Flores, argue tariffs could be catastrophic to small newspapers, especially those in rural areas.
“If Freestone County were to lose its community newspaper, one cannot expect quality local coverage from a Dallas TV station, which is over 85 miles away,” Flores testified.
The Eagle in Bryan was the first newspaper to approach him with concerns and provided him with information to consider, Flores said in a phone interview.
The Eagle, which like the Tribune-Herald is owned by Berkshire Hathaway’s BH Media Group, also prints dozens of small community newspapers, Flores said.
Jim Wilson, publisher of both newspapers, said the tariffs are “ill-advised and unfair.”
“They would put undue cost and pressure on local news organizations that provide communities with a valuable service,” Wilson said. “Good job by Congressman Flores in looking after something important to his constituents.”
North Pacific Paper Company
The preliminary tariffs went into effect earlier this year in response to petitions filed by the North Pacific Paper Company, a Washington state-based company owned by the New York hedge fund One Rock Capital Partners. North Pacific is the only mill in the price of newsprint from Canada is damaging its bottom line, according to a Forbes report.
Members of Congress testified that affected commercial publishing, newspaper and printing industries employ about 600,000 people, while the North Pacific Paper Company employs fewer than 400, Flores said.
Lawmakers who have testified against the tariffs include Republicans and Democrats representing a broad cross-section of the country.
The family-owned McGregor Mirror in McLennan County, published since 1904, will start selling a “smaller, narrower” paper in early August because of financial considerations, part-owner Bonnie Mullens said.
“We have our paper printed in Hood County, and so far we’ve not seen a price increase due to newsprint, but I’m sure this decision was related to that situation,” Mullens said. “Obviously we will not have as much room for news.”
Smaller independently owned papers face the biggest threat because of they lack the buying power of larger papers or corporate-owned chains of papers, said Donnis Baggett, executive vice president of the Texas Press Association.
“This whole process started at the behest of one small paper mill,” Baggett said. “No other business that’s involved in the newsprint industry has signed on. It was a hedge-fund thing to do, leverage the system to drive up the value of a property, and it was cynical and dangerous to the industry.”
Newsprint demand has declined 75 percent over 15 years, said Baggett, a former Tribune-Herald publisher.
“It is extremely unlikely that a company in this country will fire up a closed paper mill due to artificial price increases caused by tariffs,” he said.
Three quarters of newsprint used in the United States comes from Canada, he said.
“If we close off that supply, if tariffs go up from 25 to 30 percent to the threatened 50 percent, we’re in a world of hurt,” Baggett said.