A Lacy Lakeview hotel is once again under a control order by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District due to health concerns involving Legionnaires’ disease, officials said.
Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported from guests who stayed in June at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Waco North by Marriott at 4257 N. Interstate 35 in Waco, city spokesman Larry Holze said in a news release.
The health district in August 2017 ordered the hotel to take measures to prevent the bacterial disease citing four cases dating back to October 2016.
In 2013, Water sources at more than three buildings at the Waco Veterans Affairs Medical Center tested positive for legionella, a bacteria that can cause pneumonia-like Legionnaires’ disease.
Legionnaires’ disease, a form of pneumonia caused by inhaling a bacterium called legionella, is not contagious and almost never spreads from person to person, Holze stated.
A representative from Fairfield Inn Thursday morning declined to comment.
The Fairfield Inn will be required to notify all guests and staff of the risk to Legionnaires’ disease and allow the health district to conduct an environmental investigation of the property, according to the release.
The investigation will look at the hotel’s water system to look for a possible contamination. A direct source for the disease has not been determined, Holze said.
“Cases are often associated with large or complex water systems,” Holze said. “Legionella can grow if a water system is not properly maintained. The infection is caused by breathing in a mist or vapor containing the bacteria. The most likely sources of infection include potable water, cooling towers for air conditioning systems, decorative fountains and hot tubs.”
The risk of developing Legionnaires’ disease is low, but it occurs more frequently in the elderly, in those who smoke, and in those who are at higher risk of infection.
Most cases are successfully treated with antibiotics, Holze wrote. Symptoms include high fever, chills, cough, fatigue, muscle aches, and headaches and begin two to 14 days after being exposed.
Those experiencing symptoms should call their doctor.
Health departments reported about 6,100 cases of Legionnaires' disease in 2016 in the United States, though the disease is likely underdiagnosed, the number is low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About one in 10 people who get the disease die, according to the CDC.