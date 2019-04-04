L3, one of Waco's largest private employers, will merge with Harris Corporation to create the sixth-largest defense company in the U.S., shareholders from both companies decided Thursday.
L3 Technologies operates an aircraft modification facility at Texas State Technical College airport employing between 700 and 800 people.
The merger, expected to close in mid-2019, remains subject to regulatory approval "and customary closing conditions," said a news release appearing on the L3 website. It says the combined companies, called L3 Harris Technologies Inc., will focus on mission critical solutions "to customers around the world."
"This vote represents a key milestone in our merger process," said Christopher Kubasik, L3's chairman, chief executive officer and president, who has said the company needs to find more work for the Waco facility. "Overall, integration planning is proceeding well as we prepare to capture operational synergies and establish a shared culture of innovation. The increased scale of L3 Harris will allow us to deliver comprehensive mission-critical solutions to our customers, while creating value for all of our stakeholders."
Meanwhile, William B. Brown, Harris Corp.'s top executive and chairman, said in a release appearing on the L3 website. "I am pleased that our shareholders vote in favor of this strategic combination, which will create a premier global defense technology company. Today's vote clearly supports our view that this merger will unlock additional growth opportunities and generate value for our customers, employees and shareholders."
L3 Technologies, New York-based and with several Texas locations, reported 2018 sales of $10.2 billion. It specializes in advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions that include pilot training, aviation security, night vision, sophisticated weaponry and space exploration. Its shareholders were meeting Thursday in New York, officials reported.
Located in Melbourne, Florida, Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and enjoys about $6 billion in annual revenue. Its solutions "connect, inform and protect," according to a release.
Final results of the shareholder voting will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available at l3t.com and harris.com.