KCEN-TV, Channel 6, viewers have seen new faces and older faces in new places this week as the Central Texas television station makes changes in its on-air lineup.
Kris Radcliffe, a 16-year station veteran and “Texas Today” morning anchor for 11 years, joins Leslie Draffin as news anchor on the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekly newscasts. Radcliffe replaces Doug Currin, who ended nearly eight years as KCEN news anchor last week, signing off June 29 to pursue other projects.
Radcliffe also won the most recent round of Waco Today’s H.O.T. Readers’ Choice Awards in the Local Television Personality category.
Former weekend anchor Chris Rogers is taking Radcliffe’s “Texas Today” slot with Heidi Alagha while reporter Emani Payne, who has been with KCEN for two years, is becoming the station’s weekend news anchor.
In other changes, the Temple-based NBC affiliate has moved game shows “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and “Jeopardy” to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays, respectively, to precede the 5 p.m. news.