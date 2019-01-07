“Magnolia Table,” Joanna Gaines’ ode to good cooking and old family recipes, was the nation’s second most popular nonfiction print book published in 2018, behind only Michelle Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” according to a ranking released this week by NPD BookScan, an organization of independent book publishers.
There were 1.3 million hardback copies of “Magnolia Table” sold last year, well below the 3.4 million in sales enjoyed by the former first lady’s book, but just ahead of the 1.28 million in sales for Rachel Hollis’ “Girl, Wash Your Face.”
Another Gaines’ book, “Homebody,” published in the spring, hit No. 20 on the annual list, with sales of 523,321, according to the listing.
Asked about the availability of the books, Magnolia publicist John Marsicano replied in an email: “In general, ‘Magnolia Table’ and ‘Homebody’ are available nationwide, wherever books are sold. Both books are sold in-store at Magnolia Market and Magnolia Table, and online at www.magnolia.com. Locally, both books are available for purchase at nearby Barnes & Noble.”
Published by Harper Collins Publishers, “Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave,” the “Fixer Upper” star outlines the secrets to creating an environment that reflects the personalities and stories of the people who live there, according to promotional material.
“Magnolia Table,” named for the restaurant Chip and Joanna Gaines opened on Waco’s infamous traffic circle, in the historic Elite Cafe building, beat out such high-profile works as “Fear,” Bob Woodward’s scathing look at the Trump White House, which placed seventh with sales of 972,750.
Gaines’ book is filled with personal stories and the makings for dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and small plates, snacks and desserts, according to information provided by Magnolia and Marsicano, in an email message.
Among the “personal family favorites” are peach caprese, fried chicken with sticky poppy seed jam, lemon pie and asparagus and fortina quiche.