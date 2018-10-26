Money is flowing through Waco this weekend almost as rapidly as the Brazos River, with 3,000 Ironman competitors and their supporters from around the country descending on downtown to dine, shop, ogle Magnolia Market at the Silos and plot strategy ahead of Sunday's three-phase race around the city, or two-phase if the river does not cooperate.
Hotels are filling, though not brimming, said Susan Morton, tourism manager at the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau. A couple of hotels actually got calls from competitors inquiring about the safety of traveling to Waco, considering recent rains and the swollen Brazos, Morton said.
"Of course it's safe," she said, repeating the response of hotel personnel. "We just don't want you jumping in the river right now. … We expect most athletes to stay for several days, and in fact have seen groups of athletes in town to practice the past few weeks."
Will Phipps, executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission, predicted the Ironman 70.3 events would send a $5 million through the Greater Waco economy, counting hotel revenue, food and drink tabs, and excursions to downtown shops, museums and entertainment venues.
"That calculation is based on the assumption that two people, on average, will accompany each athlete," said Kris Collins, senior vice president of economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
Waco's gain is Austin's loss. The capital city placed a 2,000-person cap on competitors, prompting Ironman promoters to look elsewhere, Collins said.
Phipps reportedly based his prediction of a $5 million economic impact on revenue generated by an inaugural Ironman event in Boulder, Colorado, that generated a $6.5 million impact.
Raju Patel tossed open his 115-room La Quinta Del Sol this week at South 10th Street and Interstate 35, and said Friday his occupancy rate has grown to 20 percent, about 60 percentage points below the city's average that places it among the most occupied areas in Texas.
"I don't think everybody knows I'm open," Patel said. "I'm trying to get the word out, and hopefully my numbers will improve."
Rooms remained available Friday, but vacancies typically are not going begging long, said Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing at the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"Waco is always full on weekends these days, and this one is no exception," Pendergraft said. "Saturday is Magnolia's busiest day."
Jessica Schaefer, a front-desk staffer at the Waco Hilton, said guests started trickling into the lobby Thursday, and she expected the pace to pick up through the weekend. The Hilton set aside a block of rooms for Ironman participants.
"It's a good mix," she said of the guest makeup and their travel plans. "Some are from nearby, others from around the country. Some have made reservations for Saturday night, others plan to stay five days."
About 100 law enforcement officers will take positions along the Ironman course, said Jonathan Cook, events specialist for the city parks and recreation department. Street closings will be concentrated downtown, and should create few delays, Cook said.
Darlene Schoenrock, general manager at Ninfa's Tex-Mex restaurant in RiverSquare Center, said she is expecting a bustling weekend.
"We're always hiring because I don't want to miss any good employees, but we're adding a few more this weekend, with 2,800 to 3,000 athletes in town, plus their families," Schoenrock said. "We're going to staff up like its game day."
The weather is cooperating, as forecasters are predicting chamber-of-commerce skies and temperatures. Even gas prices are falling for participants in driving distance of Waco and the scene of the action on Sunday.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dipped to $2.54, down 7 cents from the previous week, according to a AAA Texas report Thursday.
Statewide, the norm declined 5 cents, to $2.58.