A three-year project to widen Interstate 35 through central Waco has restaurant owners, developers and real estate agents worried.
But community, business and Texas Department of Transportation leaders vow to make the best of a challenging situation that could unfold starting in March. The project would involve replacing or removing several bridges, tweaking exit and entrance ramps and adding northbound and southbound lanes to I-35 between South 12th Street and North Loop 340 in Bellmead.
David Sykora, who owns the Chick-fil-A restaurant at Seventh Street and I-35 that averages 2,000 transactions daily, said he already is bracing for a 5 to 10 percent dip in customers. He bases that estimate on experience with temporary interstate closings in recent years and talks with business owners in Temple, Sykora said. An I-35 expansion project there is scheduled to close in December, according to TxDOT.
Chris Flesner, a real estate agent with Retail Solutions in Dallas, said he is worried about the damage the highway project may inflict on West Bay, a retail-and-restaurant project local developer Shane Turner launched at 10th Street and I-35.
“Short answer is yes,” Flesner wrote in an email response to questions about whether the work could pose problems. “Jason’s Deli already killed the site over this concern.”
There is little he is able to do to mitigate concerns, he wrote.
Long term, widening I-35 near downtown provides the tonic for continued development in the inner city, along Lake Brazos and near McLane Stadium, local officials said. Most view the inconvenience as merely growing pains, a brief detour that ultimately will lead to prosperity.
“The project itself, while inevitably disrupting access during the construction period, contains a number of features that will result in increased access and highlighting of downtown,” City Center Waco Director Megan Henderson wrote in an email.
These benefits “include greatly-improved pedestrian crossings featuring better walkways and artistic lighting, the elevation of main lanes to bring back the views of the Brazos River and the preservation of a southbound exit for Elm Avenue,” Henderson wrote.
Waco City Council member Dillon Meek, whose District 4 includes much of downtown, said TxDOT officials outlined efforts they will take to minimize the disruption during a presentation to the council Thursday.
“Most of the time there will be two lanes open in both directions during this process, and delays will be minimal, maybe 4 or 5 minutes, at the Fourth and Fifth Street exits that carry traffic downtown and to Baylor University,” Meek said. “We are going to do everything in our power to allow business to thrive and prosper, to make an inevitably painful process less painful.”
Meek’s stake in the widening goes beyond making policy. He serves as general counsel for Rydell Holdings, whose companies include Fuego Tortilla Grill and Premier ER. Both have locations along Interstate 35 in Waco.
Assistant Waco City Manager Bradley Ford and Chris Evilia, executive director of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, made a road trip to Temple, where they talked with city leaders about their experiences.
“One suggestion involved the use of signage and ensuring that travelers continue to have access to points they want to access,” Ford said. “We may consider an ordinance that allows businesses to change their signs during long-term construction projects, something we would ordinarily restrict.”
The continuous frontage roads along the interstate through Waco, something Temple does not have, could also help mitigate the inconvenience, Ford said.
Michael Bolin, TxDOT deputy district engineer, asked I-35 Waco Steering Committee members Thursday to list times when access to downtown is important for major events, including Baylor University football games, The Texas Food Truck Showdown and Magnolia-related events, for example.
TxDOT will urge the project contractor to keep lane closings to a minimum during those times and may impose financial penalties if schedules are not met, Bolin said.
Officials had initially pushed to widen I-35 to eight lanes between both ends of Loop 340 in one $425 million project. But limited funding means the work will be split into two projects. The first, from 12th Street to North Loop 340, will cost $300 million. Funding has not been secured for the second phase to South Loop 340.
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has concerns about how “three-to-five years of construction” may impact business along the I-35, Jessica Attas, the chamber’s vice president for public policy, wrote in an email.
But the situation “would really be disastrous” if it took another three to five years to complete work on improvements “loop to loop,” Attas said.
“We support the city, and our elected and appointed officials, in exploring any funding sources, whether federal or state, that could help us simultaneously complete (the entire project) to lessen the total time of construction; increase safety and perhaps decrease any loss of life that come in the construction zone; and decrease or limit any potential economic impact to businesses impacted by construction,” she wrote. “Our primary objective and concern is that we complete this full project as expeditiously as possible.”
She said the “loop to loop” widening has been the top transportation infrastructure priority for the chamber, the Community Leadership Forum and the Waco Business League for the past several years.
TxDOT has bought more than 180 pieces of property in recent years to secure right-of-way for the I-35 widening, a process that has led several businesses to close or relocate.
Chris Cox, whose live-entertainment venue called The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill attracts thousands to downtown, is taking the highway project in stride.
“I’m taking the ‘Field of Dreams’ motto,” Cox said. “If we build it and run it right, people are going to come. Tourists will visit Magnolia no matter how they have to get there. We just have to grin and bear it.”
Cox and his business partners also recently opened a new bar at Fifth Street and Austin Avenue called the Backyard Saloon.
Local real estate agent Gregg Glime said construction and the detours it may necessitate could be a positive for the inner city and the businesses there.
“Maybe traffic will take a route two streets over, which means more exposure,” Glime said.
Overall, the project is a good thing, said Bland Cromwell, another local commercial real estate agent specialist.
“More than 110,000 cars a day travel through Waco on I-35. In the big scheme, this project will become an asset,” Cromwell said. “It won’t stop all flow. It may slow down progress, but it won’t stop access. I-35 through Austin has been under construction for ages, and I haven’t noticed any stagnation.”