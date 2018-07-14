Waco joined metropolitan areas around Texas in receiving a sales tax rebate last week larger than its refund in July of last year, the state reported.
The city’s almost $3.2 million rebate on sales of goods and services was 6.6 percent more than the $3 million refund passed along by State Comptroller Glenn Hegar in July last year. Rebates to cities statewide totaled $487.1 million, a 10.8 percent increase over last year and a reflection of a growing economy that prompted Hegar to increase the state’s two-year revenue estimate by $2.8 billion last week.
July rebates reflect sales in May reported to Hegar’s office in June.
For the calendar year, Waco has received rebates totaling $22.8 million, a 3.9 percent increase from the first seven months of 2017.
Karr Ingham, an Amarillo-based economist who prepares a monthly report on local trends called the Greater Waco Economic Index, said he is glad to see spending figures finally reflecting what he has known for several years: Waco has a robust economy.
“Retail spending had flattened, and some in Waco had expressed concern, wondering if online sales were beginning to take a toll,” Ingham said. “They knew the Waco economy was enjoying momentum, showing expansion, but they felt the spending numbers should be doing better. There was some frustration. I felt the numbers would come around, and they have.”
Ingham considers an array of factors in his monthly index, including home sales and construction, auto sales, hotel revenue and general construction.
“To me, two factors carry the most weight: payroll employment and spending, and Waco is performing well in both areas,” Ingham said.
The June jobless rate dipped to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent a year earlier.
Ingham said the state economy, like the national economy, is performing well, “and has the added advantage of a strong oil and gas sector.”
Ingham, meanwhile, believes tax and regulatory reform under the current administration has contributed to economic improvement, “allowing households to retain more of their own money.”
“But I do wish they would get their act together on trade matters,” he said. “Tariffs tend to take the economy in another direction.”
Elsewhere in McLennan County, the communities of Woodway, West, Robinson, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview and Lorena saw larger sales tax rebates in July this year than last year, while McGregor and Beverly Hills saw reductions.