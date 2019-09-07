Interstate 35 construction through Waco will mark a milestone after the Baylor University football game Saturday night, as crews shift southbound traffic onto the opposite side of the freeway.
For the stretch of freeway south of the Brazos River, southbound traffic will share the northbound main lanes, with two lanes in each direction, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts said.
The lanes will share a roadbed for the next year to year-and-a-half, Roberts said. In the near future, traffic on the stretch between the Brazos and North Loop 340 will also be confined to the northbound side, he said.
Roberts said this weekend’s switch will require some temporary closures of exits. Afterward, exits will be mostly unchanged, though the 17th-18th Street exit will be shifted slightly to the south.
Baylor University is urging fans to plan their routes before attending Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against the University of Texas-San Antonio. Maps with suggested routes are available at baylor.edu/kickoffparking.
Baylor spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said traffic around last week’s game went as smoothly as could be expected given the construction work.
“People took into account what we were telling them and gave themselves extra time to get there,” Fogleman said.
“We know that throughout this process, it will disrupt regular traffic patterns, and it’s something we all will just have to learn to make adjustments for.”
Roberts said drivers and affected businesses have done a good job taking advantage of I-35 traffic information, which is available at waco4bmap.org.
He said the contractor, Webber LLC, is right on time with the project.
“We’re only a few months into the project, but they’re very pleased with how they’ve been able to move forward,” Roberts said.
The $341 million project between South 12th Street and North Loop 340 will widen the main lanes to four lanes in each direction and rebuild frontage roads, bridges and ramps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.