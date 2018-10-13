Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar, which makes buns and patties in-house, has committed to opening a restaurant in the Legends Crossing mixed-use development in Waco.
Hopdoddy will take a 4,600-square-foot space and plans to open by next summer, local real estate agent Jimmy Banks said. Hopdoddy Burger Bar was among the most requested chains he has pursued for Waco, "especially among Baylor University students.," Banks said.
Hopdoddy typically chooses upper-end neighborhoods and shopping districts, "and I'm really excited they have chosen Legends Crossing to be included in their growth plans," he said.
The chain has locations in the Rice Village and River Oaks areas of Houston, the Dallas-Fort Worth areas of McKinney Avenue, the city of Addison and Euless Glade Park, plus one in Round Rock and its first location on South Congress Avenue in Austin.
The menu features appetizers, entrees and sides including green chile queso fries, hot honey and sage fries, parmesan truffle fries, and several signature burgers, including the $12 PrimeTime made with grass-fed Kobe beef and brie, and el Diablo, featuring Angus beef, salsa, and smoke-dried jalapenos.
"I originally predicted we would have five or six restaurants in this development, and some people thought I was being a little aggressive in my thinking, but we are now there," Banks said.
Legends Crossing now is home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy's Tex-Mex, Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar and P.F. Chang's, which is set to open Wednesday.
"We still have a 2.8-acre lot next to Hilton Garden Inn, and that represents a possibility," said Banks, who is collaborating with agent Lisa Monroe to develop a 15,000-square-foot commercial center in Legends Crossing that will include headquarters for their Triliji Group real estate office.
Banks also brought Walk-On's and P.F. Chang's to the development at West Loop 340 and the I-35 frontage road.
When P.F. Chang's opens Wednesday, it will feature seating for 200 in the 5,800-square-foot building, plus a 1,200-square-foot patio near Legends Crossing's small lake.
Adding a hometown touch, it will also have a 650-square-foot wall mural featuring a blue-and-green colorscape, bear prints and bluebonnets, according to a press release. It said the "Waco Farm to Wok" menu will include the chain's made-from-scratch dishes, hand-rolled dumplings and sushi, desserts, and custom cocktails made with fresh-squeezed juices, as well as microbrews and wines.
P.F. Chang's, whose corporate family includes Pei Wei Asian Diner, has 300 restaurants in 25 countries and territories, according to the press release.
Legends Crossing originally covered 168 acres more than 10 years ago, but developers sold 74 acres to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for construction of the new hospital complex and medical offices.
The development has suffered only one casualty, the closing of Quaker Steak & Lube sports bar. Heitmiller Family Steakhouse opened a second Greater Waco location in the building, later making it available to Los Cucos.