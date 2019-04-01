A local group spreading the word about Census 2020 will focus its efforts on three groups that have long been hard to count: Hispanics, the homeless and students.
Much rides on an accurate Census count, including representation in Congress, federal funding for local projects and industry relocations, among others. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver tried to drive home that point during a news conference Monday on the steps of City Hall.
“In 2010, Texas was the only state to gain four seats in Congress,” said Deaver, referencing the state’s growing population. “The federal government distributes more than $675 billion to states and communities based on Census data. For each person not counted, Waco/McLennan County loses $1,578 per year for 10 years. Just this March, the city of Waco received a $1.5 million HUD grant to combat lead based paint hazards through remediation efforts that low-income residents would not be able to cover.”
Officials Monday also noted that Census-taking could have a direct economic impact, as the local office plans to hire more than 1,500 people to take part in the effort. Those interested in serving on a Census 2020 workgroup are asked to contact the Waco City Secretary’s Office by email at citysecretaryoffice@wacotx.gov.
Joining Deaver were former Waco City Manager Dale Fisseler and KWTX-TV early-morning anchor Taina Maya. Deaver has chosen the pair to co-chair a “Complete Count Committee,” which will organize a media blitz, recruit part-time staffers for the U.S. Census Bureau, even walk door-to-door if necessary, to encourage the public to complete their Census forms in a timely fashion. They also hope to provide assurances that the information they provide will not be shared.
“By law your responses cannot be used against you, and can only be used to produce statistics,” said Maya in a prepared statement.
Census Bureau officials say they are expanding the ways that residents can supply information.
“For the first time, you will be able to respond online, by phone, as well as by mail,” states a release from the U.S. Census Bureau. “We will use data that the public has already provided to reduce followup visits. And we are building an accurate address list and automating our field operations, all while keeping your information confidential and safe.”
Deaver also will recommend a Census advisory board to the Waco City Council on April 16. It would include District 2 councilman-elect Hector Sabido, District 1 council representative Andrea Barefield, local employment consultant Margie Cintron, Texas State Technical College staffer Angela Evilia, Baylor University’s Liz Palacios and community organizer Cuevas Peacock.
The committee will work with Jennifer Pope, a Census Bureau partnership specialist; and Vernon Catron, Census Media Specialist from Dallas.
Barefield, who also attended the news conference, said the local effort is meant to ensure “things are done with us, not to us.” She said Census numbers play a pivotal role in allocation of resources.
Sabido, who represents South Waco and Baylor, said he wants to assure his constituents and the Hispanic community they need not fear the information they provide will fall into the hands of governmental agencies.
“We want to get more Hispanics involved in the Census process, let them know they can trust it,” he said. “We’re still discussing the approach we will take, but we do want to make it a grassroots effort. I’m sure we will use Spanish TV and radio, so they will receive the message from people who look like them, who can build trust with them. No. 1, we have to explain what the Census is, the importance of it, and No. 2, we have to create trust.”
A controversial issue clouding Census 2020 is a proposal to include a question about citizenship. President Trump was quoted by the Reuters news service as saying the Census is “meaningless” without the question. The U.S. Supreme Court on April 23 is scheduled to hear an appeal of a federal district court’s decision against the query, with a decision expected in June.
The question has not appeared broadly on Census forms since 1950. It has been included in so-called “long forms” mailed to one in six U.S. families.
“Asking about whether someone is a U.S. citizen or not would be detrimental to having a lot of these people participate. It could be a deal breaker for some,” said Cintron, a Waco-based consultant who uses Census data in writing requests for grant funding and preparing reports for workforce organizations. She said her assistance helped secure for the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce a $2 million federal grant for computer training.
She said the Census is too important to undermine its effectiveness.
“The Census is the sanctioned, recognized language of the government,” she said. “The data it produces should be able to justify needs. It is a necessary tool for planning. It helps put the pieces of a puzzle together, tells you where the gaps are, the language spoken in the household, the ages of those living in a household. It is vitally important that everybody participate, yet it needs to be safe. Citizenship questions in South Waco worry me.”
She noted that participants “can skip any question they want to.”
Chris Evilia, executive director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, said his spouse, who works at TSTC, “was asked to participate to make sure TSTC students indicate they are residents of Waco instead of their home.”
He said the same rule would apply to students at other local colleges. Angela Evilia could not be reached for comment late Monday.
Evilia said the 2020 is Census could hold the key to future funding for roadway improvements. He said in 2010, McLennan County fell below the 200,000 “urbanized population” threshold that would have placed it in position to receive more federal funding. It had a countywide population of about 235,000, but only 172,000 fit the narrow definition of urbanized.
That could change during the next Census period, Evilia said.