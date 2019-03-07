The Hillsboro Economic Development Corporation (HEDC) was recently recognized as Partner of the Year by the Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas.
HEDC received the award for having partnered with Workforce Solutions over the past several years, and over the past two years that partnership has grown stronger. The honor was presented at the Workforce Solutions annual awards banquet held at The Phoenix Ballroom in Waco.
According to Workforce Solutions officials, the partnership has aided Workforce Solutions in fulfilling its mission and has helped the corporation to fulfill its primary purpose of industrial recruitment and retention.
The HEDC has provided the workforce system with increased opportunities for flexibility, resources and networks that impact the economic well-being of the local community, said Workforce Solutions officials.
Last year, HEDC partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a Hill County Job Fair. The event’s goal was linking Hill County job seekers with employers from surrounding business communities. As a result, 15 employers were connected to 40 job seekers and three were hired on the spot.
The HEDC is also an advocate for Workforce Solutions services and has referred many companies to its Business Solutions team for assistance.