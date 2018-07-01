With July Fourth approaching, H-E-B has started making one-hour beer and wine deliveries to 30 communities statewide, including the Waco area.
It is offering the service in conjunction with Favor, an Austin-based food and beverage service that already fills orders for several local restaurants.
“Delivering almost anything in under an hour is what Favor is built on, and now with H-E-B, we are excited to add the new category of beer and wine delivery to Favor’s on-demand platform,” Jag Bath, Favor CEO and H-E-B chief digital officer, wrote in a press release announcing the service.
Favor will offer customers “the entire breadth and depth” of beers and wines available on local H-E-B shelves, according to the press release.
Selection will vary by city, with area H-E-B stores keeping local tastes and preferences in mind, Favor announced. Selections statewide will include products from craft brewers like Big Bend Brewery Co., Community Beer Co. and Real Ale Brewing, as well as wines from the Texas Hill Country.
Customers can access the service at favordelivery.com or by downloading the Favor app and connecting to the “H-E-B Beer and Wine” banner. Delivery is free for now, though customers must pay for the product. The minimum tip is $2.
The current promotion will last through Labor Day, when wine and beer deliveries will be merged with existing Favor options. H-E-B has not yet announced if there will be pricing changes once the test period ends.
Customers must be at least 18 to use Favor and must be at least 21 to order beer and wine. They must be present to receive their delivery and will be asked to provide identification, which will be scanned for verification.
H-E-B bought Favor in February and is launching beer and wine delivery in response to consumer demand, Bath wrote in an email. Beer and wine delivery “is the number one request we hear from Favor customers,” he wrote.
April Cole, who oversees the wine department at the H-E-B at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard, said she has been telling her customers about the new service. She also plans to give it a test run herself, Cole said.
“I see it working a couple of ways,” she said. “I definitely think it will appeal to those having a party who realize they are getting low and choose to use the app to get replenished. They order and ‘boom,’ it’s there within an hour.”
Beer and wine delivery represents H-E-B’s latest attempt to improve digital offerings, according to its press release. It also offers food delivery and curbside service.
H-E-B’s new service is arriving as the July Fourth holiday approaches, when law enforcement is warning about the dangers of drinking and driving.
AAA Texas, the auto club, is offering a free community service called Tipsy Tow that aims to keep drinking drivers off the road, according to a press release. Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers and party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver may call 1-800-222-4537 or 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow home up to 10 miles, according to the press release.
A regular AAA Texas-contracted roadside service truck will be dispatched.
“The passenger and tow truck driver should agree in advance what the excess mileage charges will be and the method of payment, prior to tow,” the press release states.
H-E-B’s new service is available 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the press release.