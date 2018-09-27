Residents and visitors went on a buying binge in August, purchasing homes, new vehicles and general merchandise at a pace that had local officials shrugging off a spending malaise plaguing Waco earlier this year.
Retail spending reached $334 million last month, a 4 percent jump from the same month a year earlier and the fourth straight month the area has seen year-over-year increases of more than 4 percent, according to Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham, who prepares a monthly snapshot of local economic trends for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald.
Ingham, who uses data dating to 2000, reported that the raw score for the Greater Waco Economic Index improved to 129.9 in August, well above the 100 baseline, and up from 126.3 in August last year.
The local economy continues to grow at a pace well above national levels, said Kris Collins, senior vice president of economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
Ingham said Waco’s 3.7 percent jobless rate in August is the lowest for the month since he started the index in January 2000. He said the rate reflects the creation of 1,800 jobs over the past year in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties.
“Wage rates are starting to tick up, as business and industry have begun competing for employees,” Collins said.
Inflation-adjusted spending on new and used vehicles totaled $56.7 million in August, a record and 22 percent more than the August 2017 total. Auto spending for the year also has hit a record $427 million, Ingham said.
Hotel revenue continues to climb, hitting $40 million through August, a 16 percent increase compared to the first eight months last year.
The housing sector continues to set records, Ingham said. The number of existing homes sold through August reached 2,004, an all-time record for the first eight months. Collins said home sales already exceed full-year totals from 2008 through 2015.
The average home sales price in August was $208,417, more than double the $97,773 average in August 2000. The August average is up 1.1 percent from August a year earlier, but the average in August 2017 was up 13.6 percent from August 2016, Ingham reported.
A total of 46 permits were issued in August to build new homes, a drop from 52 a year earlier. However, the 395 permits issued year-to-date represent a 15.8 percent increase from the first eight months last year.
For the year, the value of homes sold has reached $410 million, a 11.5 percent increase from last year, Ingham said.
The value of permits for general construction, including commercial and industrial buildings, was up about 9 percent in August. But Ingham reported general construction totals from 2017 and 2018 “are the lowest in August since 2011.”
“The current cycle of expansion in the Greater Waco metro area economy is well into its seventh year at this point, and will reach the 80-month point with the release of the September GWEI report,” Ingham wrote.