Retail spending, or the lack thereof, has become a pesky reminder the Waco economy is not perfect despite a microscopic jobless rate, record-setting home sales and a 45% year-over-year jump in general construction.
Numbers released by West Texas economist Karr Ingham show local shoppers spent $337 million in May on everything from soft drinks and sandpaper to gardening mulch and suspenders. That figure does not include grocery purchases, which are not subject to sales tax, or to vehicle and gasoline sales, which are taxed differently.
Last month’s retail performance is a 5.9% dip from May last year, said Ingham, who uses data dating to 2000 to prepare a monthly Greater Waco Economic Index sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald. The GWEI raw score reached a record high 131.4 in May.
But Waco’s numbers, standing alone, look better, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. Its retail sales were up 2.25% in May and are running 1.3% ahead of last year. She said 12 of the 19 communities in McLennan County paying sales taxes to the state received rebates in May larger than those of May last year. Job and wage growth continue, and Waco’s cost of living index stands at 89.9, below the national norm of 100, she said.
“It costs 10% less, on average, to live here,” she said.
Collins said she has heard nothing to suggest Waco is suffering terribly from the loss of Sears and Toys R Us, both of which closed local stores because of companywide financial woes. She does believe online sales are impacting retailers locally and nationally and that efforts to capture sales taxes related to ecommerce are only partially effective. She also said the growing popularity of downtown among tourists will have long-term benefits for visitors and locals alike, and is “creating excitement.”
Waco, it would seem, is joining much of Texas in seeing a spending slowdown. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported this week that retail sales statewide slumped in June, “though the decline was not as severe as in May,” according to an Austin American-Statesman report.
“Retailers remained pessimistic, reporting weaker current activity and deteriorated outlooks compared to May,” said Christopher Slijk, a Dallas Fed economist, quoted by the Statesman.
Several cities, it would appear, have joined Waco in treading water. Year to date, retail sales have fallen or increased modestly in the suburban communities of Bellmead, 2%; Beverly Hills, -11.68%; Hewitt, 5.85%; Lacy Lakeview, -1.65%; Lorena, -1.42%; McGregor, -3.62%; Robinson, 5.46%; West, 3.61%; and Woodway, -1.94, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
These are the same cities, plus Waco, whose sales tax rebates Ingham aggregates and analyzes for his monthly breakdown.
Addressing the nearly 6% drop in spending from May last year to May this year in Greater Waco, Ingham cautioned against overreacting.
“One month, you can never deduce anything from that,” Ingham said. “April was up 7.2% from April last year. That’s part of this random volatility to which I refer in my report. I’m always a little more interested in longer-term trends. My numbers are inflation adjusted, which removes some volatility.”
Ingham said employment and spending are dynamic indicators of economic health, the very essence of what the GWEI strives to measure.
“Analytically, they are the two most important categories,” he said.
“For spending and employment to go in different directions a sustained, lengthy period of time would be unusual,” Ingham said. “I’m not prepared to make a call that the Waco economy is on a downward trajectory. There is too much positive to lead to that conclusion. Would I like to see a 3 to 4% increase in spending? Sure. Is what we see an indication of cooling? There is nothing I can identify to suggest that. The state and national economies are strong, and nothing is going on in Waco to exert downward pressure.”
Automobile spending last month likewise had little traction. It totaled $54.1 million, a meager 1.5% increase. Automobile sales through May have fallen behind last year’s pace, dropping 2.6%, Ingham said.
The 2.7% jobless rates in April and May are the lowest since 1990, Ingham said. The rate last dropped below 3% in December 1999.
He said the local workforce grew by an estimated 1,400 the past year.
Other findings included in Ingham’s report are as follows:
- A May record 56 permits were issued to build single-family homes in Waco. Also, a record 280 permits have been issued through May.
- Home sales in Greater Waco last month totaled 314, eclipsing the 289 in May last year. Year over year, home sales are up by 118. “For the fourth time in five months thus far in 2019 the average monthly home sale price is up by double-digit percentage points compared to year-ago levels,” said Ingham, whose report shows a $224,000 norm in May.
- Permits were issued in May for general construction projects valued at $38.9 million, a 45% increase from the $26.7 million in May 2018.
- Perhaps surprisingly, considering the tourist draw Magnolia Market at the Silos has become, hotel and motel revenue declined nearly 10% in May compared to May last year, the first year-over-year drop in 15 months. But Carla Pendergraft, who markets Waco attractions and the Waco Convention Center, said there is more to the story. She said the number of Airbnb vacation rentals in McLennan County has grown to 449 “from almost nothing,” siphoning away $3.6 million in revenue.