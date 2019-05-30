The local jobless rate dropped to a record low 2.7% in April, good news for job seekers but possibly aggravating a chronic labor shortage employers say they face, according to a discussion of the latest Greater Waco Economic Index prepared by Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham.
Several business owners who discussed the latest economic snapshot told of vacancies going begging in a tight labor market. Dan Moroso, who three years ago opened Moroso Pizza at 4700 Bosque Blvd., said turnover has become so acute he now resorts to “over-hiring,” meaning he hires more staffers than he needs, confident attrition will solve the problem.
Martin Marietta supervisor Wade Adams said the manufacturer and hauler of building materials faces similar issues, with a shortage of commercial drivers nationwide.
“We struggle to fill positions despite buying ads on TV, engaging in all kinds of marketing,” Adams said. “What once was a steady flow of job seekers has become a trickle.”
Dan Ingham, who organizes the monthly GWEI meetings for the First National Bank of Central Texas and co-sponsor the Waco Tribune-Herald, said complaints aired most often relate to staffing challenges. Karr Ingham, who is not related, prepares the monthly report using data dating to 2000. Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, presents the findings and fields questions.
Collins said the Greater Waco economy has created an estimated 1,900 jobs the past year, contributing to the 2.7% jobless rate, the lowest in GWEI history and down from the 3.3% in April a year earlier.
“Opportunities are out there, and people are taking advantage of them,” she said. “There is work out there if you want it.”
She has previously said falling jobless rates can make industry recruiting more challenging, as prospects want assurances they can fill jobs they create.
Positive jobless numbers contributed to a record-setting raw GWEI score of 130.9, up from 130.5 in March and 128.0 in April last year.
The housing sector continues to blow the doors off the index. Ingham reported 292 homes changed hands last month, a nearly 20% increase from the 243 sold in April during a stellar economy last year. Through April, more than 900 homes have been sold in Greater Waco, Ingham reported.
As would be expected, demand is dictating leverage. The average price for a home sold last month was $220,432, more than 12% higher than the norm in April last year. So far this year, the average stands at $207,113, a nearly 13% increase from the first four months last year, Ingham said.
“Housing construction remains solid as well,” Ingham wrote. “The 66 new single-family residence building permits issued matched the total from April of a year ago, which was up nearly 38 percent year-over-year. And these are, in fact, the highest permit numbers for the month of April on record.”
Dan Ingham, the banker, marveled at the construction pace locally, saying “it seems like DR Horton goes up with a new home every day,” referencing the Fort Worth-based national builder primarily responsible for filling the 1,500-home Park Meadows subdivision taking shape in far western Waco.
Ralph Oltmann, who supervises commercial and residential construction projects statewide and in Arkansas and Louisiana as owner of Mclenco Construction Services, raised two issues during Thursday’s session.
He said first-time homebuyers are struggling as home prices escalate. He said he and his daughter have formed a separate corporation devoted to building homes 1,400 to 1,800 square feet in size and priced at $150,000 to $170,000. He said his team is scouting existing subdivisions under development where they might secure “infill” lots priced at $25,000 to $35,000 and build homes that meet young people’s budgets.
He also raised questions about the link between pay and filling jobs.
“In my opinion, $15 an hour is simply the starting point,” Oltmann said. “That’s what I pay people sweeping floors or picking up trash. Carpenters? $25 to $28 an hour. Those who work with drywall, $18 to $20 an hour.”
He said a son who lives in Robinson received a $250,000 offer on a home he bought for about $100,000 less, and he was tempted to accept the deal. He said he advised his son against selling the home, suggesting he would be leaving a home he could not replace with $250,000 in today’s market.
He said fortunately his son took his advice to heart.
Kyle Eastland, an agent with Weichart Realtors, said the market remains hot, with homes priced right “selling in a couple of days.”
“Days on the market actually are averaging a week less than last year,” Eastland said. “But I have noticed a little softening, some listings expiring and prices being lowered. Last year, sellers could just pick their price, and deals would get done. It’s not quite that way these days, in my experience.”
The meeting Thursday also included these discussions:
- Revenue, generated by local hotels increased 21% compared to the same month last year, the third month since Jan. 1 to enjoy double-digit year-over-year increases. Collins said the hotel occupancy rate in April stood at 79.5%, among the highest in Texas. She said the rate could dip slightly during the year because four new hotels are scheduled to open.
- Jimmy Banks and Lisa Monroe, both with the Triliji Group real estate firm, announced they have designed two new mixed-use developments. One, in Legends Crossing, will take shape next to P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, while another is planned at The Colonnade on U.S. Highway 84.
- Gidon Rosing, director of operations for the proposed Waco Food Hub on Dallas Street in East Waco, said preparations continue on creating a food truck commissary, community garden, space for food preparation and food-handling classes, a business incubator, food packaging, and virtual restaurants, where the makings for complete meals will be sold to go. He said the Waco Food Hub will start hiring soon.