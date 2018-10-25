Home construction, home sales, spending and hotel taxes continue to push the local economy into record territory, but a local builder and roofer said Thursday that wet weather, rising interest rates and a labor shortage could conspire to short-circuit the trend.
Waco issued 50 permits last month to build new homes, the highest monthly total since the 54 issued in September 2006, according to Karr Ingham, who prepares a monthly snapshot of local economic trends for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald. The 445 permits issued through September is an all-time record for the first nine months of the year, according to this month’s report.
“The third quarter total, while not a third quarter record, was up by 16 percent compared to the third quarter 2017 permit total,” Ingham said.
Applying factors that include employment, home construction and sales, hotel revenue, car sales, general spending and permit growth, the Greater Waco Economic Index hit a raw score of 130.2 in September, up from 129.9 in August and 125.4 in September last year.
On the home sales front, a total of 282 existing homes changed hands in September, 885 during the third quarter, and 2,282 so far this year, with the monthly and quarterly total reflecting double-digit increases from last year and the year-to-date figure showing an 8.6 percent increase.
“The September monthly average price of those sales was down but only compared to a huge number from last year, which was up by over 20 percent compared to the previous year,” Ingham wrote in his report. “Even at that, the third quarter sales price was up by 4.6 percent year-over-year, and the average for the first nine months of the year is up 4.3 percent.”
Home construction is booming locally, especially in subdivision including Park Meadows, the 1,500-site subdivision on the western edges of Waco in the Highway 84 corridor, said Scott Bland, whose family owns Jim Bland Construction.
“But the biggest problem I have is not being able to tell someone when they can move into their new home, because I just don’t know,” Bland said.
Skilled subcontractors and tradespeople to frame homes and tend to plumbing, HVAC, painting and electrical tasks have become scarce, he said.
“We have high-fiver-figure jobs we can’t give away, which is why I’m working with the Texas Workforce Commission on a plan to train the unemployed and underemployed. The average age of a certified individual in our industry is 58, and that’s got to come down. I beg people not to retire.”
Bland said rising interest rates and material costs could mean home construction and home sales lag in 2019.
“But that’s only compared to the record levels we’re seeing now,” he said. “I would not be surprised if some buyers now sitting on the fence decide now is the time to act, before rates increase.”
Cen-Tex Roof Systems owner Tony Lenoir said he operates nine crews on jobs between Harker Heights and Hillsboro.
“My biggest problem is having too much work,” Lenoir said. “I’m running 105 roofs behind schedule.”
He said his company installs about 11,000 roofs annually, averaging nine a day.
“But the weather has been eating our lunch,” he said. “I’m having cancellations because people are getting tired of waiting. Otherwise, business could not be better. I’ve had people ask about sending crews to North Carolina and Georgia due to the hurricane, but I can’t do that. I’m too busy here.”
The local economy created an estimated 1,800 jobs during the past year, said Kris Collins, senior vice president of economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. Collins presented Ingham’s findings during a roundtable discussion involving several invited business leaders.
“The pace of employment growth picked up in the third quarter, averaging 1.6 percent growth over the third quarter 2017, and that marks the highest rate of third quarter growth since the second quarter of a year ago,” Ingham wrote in his report. “The unemployment rate continues to come down at 3.4 percent in September compared to 3.7 percent in September a year ago, and again, these are the lowest monthly unemployment rates over the entire history of the GWEI analysis dating back to 2000.”
Motor vehicle sales, both new and used, are up 7.6 percent for the year through September, up 9.8 percent for the fourth quarter, and up 7.3 percent in September from the same month last year, Ingham said.
Retail spending in September was down 1.7 percent from September last year. However, the third-quarter total was up a “respectable” 2.5 percent from the same period last year. And for the nine months through September, spending is up 2.8 percent, totaling $2.7 billion, Ingham said.
Revenue generated by local lodging establishments continues to impress, totaling $16.4 million during the heavy driving season of July, August and September, a 16 percent leap from the same quarter last year.
Those numbers should continue to rise, Collins said. She said she attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for a new 111-room Hilton Garden Inn that opened in September in Legends Crossing. She also said a new La Quinta del Sol hotel has opened near downtown, and Choice Hotels International Inc. confirmed Thursday it has signed an agreement with Kiran “Kenny” Bhakta to develop a new four-story, 135-room upscale hotel along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Lake Brazos.
Bhakta recently announced his intention to build the hotel and received a financial commitment from the city of Waco for Tax Increment Finance money and a break on lodging taxes.
“We need 300 new hotel rooms near downtown to attract the large, multi-day conventions we believe would find Waco attractive,” Collins said.