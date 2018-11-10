Gas prices have become the gift that keeps on giving, dropping a cent overnight, 7 cents in the past week and 30 cents in the past month, making planned road trips for the holidays less painful at the pump.
The good news for motorists is that prices could plunge another 10 to 25 cents per gallon through Thanksgiving, unless OPEC convulses and oil prices make a 180-degree turn from recent trends, said Patrick DeHann, a GasBuddy petroleum analyst.
"Oil prices are in the midst of their longest 'down' streak in 34 years, falling to about $60 a barrel from $76 at the start of October," DeHaan said. "That's a pretty big dip, a pretty big correction."
He said President Donald Trump's decision to impose sanctions on Iran, a major oil producer, prompted other oil producing and exporting countries to announce they would increase output to take up the slack. However, the United States has issued waivers to eight importers of oil from Iran, meaning the Trump administration would not economically retaliate against these countries for continuing to do business with Iran, whose oil would flow internationally.
The confluence of these strategies "means there is a lot more supply than the market had anticipated," DeHaan said. He said he would not be surprised to see OPEC and other oil-rich countries respond by cutting oil production, "since Russia and Saudi Arabia believe they were tricked into raising production."
That scenario could put upward pressure on prices, DeHaan said.
Now, though, Waco motorists on Saturday were paying an average of $2.33 per gallon for regular unleaded around town, down from $2.34 on Friday, $2.40 a week earlier and $2.63 a month earlier, according to gasbuddy.com.
Less expensive gasoline was available in spots. A Valero station in Hewitt and a Stripes outlet at New Road and Bagby Avenue were charging $2.22 a gallon for regular unleaded, and $2.25-per-gallon was commonplace in South Waco.
A price war apparently had broken out in the Houston suburb of Katy, where a Costco and nearby convenience stores were charging $1.98 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to gasbuddy.com.
AAA Texas is predicting that 4.1 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 4.7 percent increase over last year. That volume is the most in more than a dozen years, according to AAA.
A AAA report released last week states the dip in prices is expected with the arrival of cooler weather, as refineries complete their maintenance and convert to producing less-expensive winter-blend gasoline from summer blends that contain additives to reduce evaporation.
A motorist topping off the typical 14-gallon tank on most vehicles has enjoyed a cost savings of nearly $5 per fill-up as prices have dropped the past month.
At mid-November last year, Waco residents were paying an average of $2.23 per gallon for regular unleaded, about 10 cents less than today.
Texas had the third-lowest price for regular unleaded gasoline in the nation on Saturday at 2.37, behind only Oklahoma and Delaware, according to gasbuddy.com. Motorists in California were paying an average of $3.70.