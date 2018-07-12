The former Vegas Buffet restaurant space at Waco and Valley Mills drives is back on the market. The restaurant has remained closed since a raid June 1 during which operators Zhi "Jimmy" Lin and Yali Yang were arrested on labor trafficking charges. Their cases remain pending, according to McLennan County law enforcement officials and the District Attorney's Office.
Hoppenstein Properties, which owns the Westview Village shopping center where Vegas Buffet operated, has posted a notice on the door saying the locks have been changed and "the tenant's right of occupancy has been discontinued," but that Vegas Buffet still has lease obligations.
A new key will be given "only if tenant pays to landlord all past due amounts owing under the lease," according to the notice.
Meanwhile, a banner placed outside the 17,000-square-foot restaurant space by Hoppenstein Properties announces it is available for lease.
"We would be interested in leasing to another restaurant," President Norman Hoppenstein wrote in an email response to questions.
He emphasized the existing lease "has not been terminated."
The restaurant remains filled with seating and equipment.
"Regarding any equipment, I would hope that arrangements could be worked out with any new tenant," Hoppenstein wrote.
Even as law enforcement officers were executing a raid at Vegas Buffet, inspectors from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District were in the restaurant investigating complaints from customers about rodents, said David Litke, the district's environmental health manager.
"We temporarily closed the restaurant and suspended their permit to operate," Litke said Thursday. "We have heard nothing further."
The permit to operate is scheduled to expire in December, he said.
"The specific conditions that led to the permit suspension are entirely on the permit holder to remedy," Litke said. "If we receive some kind of evidence the restaurant is out of business, we will close the file. The new tenant, if it is food related, would come to us for a new permit. There is no carryover or transfer of permits. The new user would start fresh."
An inspection would be required for a new permit.
About a dozen deputies, assisted by personnel from six other government agencies and a nonprofit, entered the restaurant at midmorning June 1. Investigators said they found evidence the restaurant was using workers from a labor trafficking operation. An informant reported to authorities in mid-May that workers were made to work 13 hours a day, six days a week, earning about $2,000 per month, a rate below minimum wage, officials said.
Vegas Buffet opened to large crowds in 2014, occupying the former Peter Piper Pizza space at Westview Village. The Tribune-Herald reported that the restaurant featured "over-the-top Vegas-style chandeliers," more than 200 menu items and seating for more than 300 diners.