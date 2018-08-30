Missouri-based Orscheln Farm & Home, which sells everything from toys, clothing and sports equipment to tools and ranch supplies, has bought the 52,000-square-foot former Gander Mountain building at Valley Mills Drive and Interstate 35, according to the real estate agent who brokered the deal.
The family-owned chain operating 60 years has grown to almost 170 stores in the Midwest and is moving into the Texas market, according to its website. It opened a store Aug. 29 in Sherman, where it remodeled a Gander Mountain store that, like Waco’s, went vacant after the chain folded.
Real estate agent Charlie Quisenberry, who listed the building for Edge Realty Partners in Austin, said the hulking structure was being offered for lease, but Orscheln countered with a purchase offer he would not disclose.
A sign at the site declares that an Orscheln store is coming soon.
The company did not return calls seeking comment, but Quisenberry said his impression is that the company wants to open by year’s end.
Edge Realty got the listing in March. The building previously was listed by a CBRE office in Dallas. It was being offered for lease at $15.50 per square foot, $19.80 per square foot counting taxes, building maintenance and insurance, according to real estate listings.
Local real estate agent Pat Farrar, who specializes in commercial property but was not involved in the Gander Mountain negotiations, said he was not surprised a deal has come through just 17 months after Minnesota-based Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Though a big-box building of more than 50,000 square feet was involved, “there is not much commercial inventory out there right now,” Farrar said.
Toys R Us, which also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed its stores nationwide, owns its longtime home on West Waco Drive, in Centerpoint shopping center. Farrar, who markets the center, said the 40,000-square-foot building likely soon will be auctioned as part of the chain’s liquidation process.
Waco’s Gander Mountain store opened in 2014 to anchor a development proposed by Dallas-based Leon Capital Group on the old University High School campus. The site has continued to attract tenants that include Chili’s, Bubba’s 33, Starbucks, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Zoes Kitchen.
“I understand Orscheln plans some work on the parking lot outside the store, but the building as it sits does not need a lot of work,” Quisenberry said.
Waco real estate agent Jim Peevey said he is marketing a vacant site fronting the Gander Mountain building, among the last pieces available in the development.
Orscheln is entering a market where two Home Depot stores, a Lowe’s location, Tractor Supply Co. and Atwoods could become competitors.
Its website features an extensive list of products the chain carries, including heating and cooling supplies, automotive parts and pet food.
The farm-and-ranch division of Orscheln is affiliated with Moberly, Missouri-based Orscheln Products LLC, which manufactures heavy equipment and tools used in in the off-highway, on-highway, aerospace and defense markets in North America, Europe and Asia, according to its website.