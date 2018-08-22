Another buffet and a New York-based fitness chain muscling into Texas will hang their hats locally at Westview Village, a retail strip built in 1957 at Waco and Valley Mills drives that remains long on location and parking but which recently lost a tenant, Vegas Buffet, where a law enforcement raid led to human trafficking charges.
Crunch Fitness, which has flexed to more than 260 locations internationally, has signed a lease on 24,000 square feet in Westview Village, which has also lost Cavender's Boot City, Amish Oak furniture store, WiseGuys pizza parlor and Bronc's family restaurant in recent years. Vegas Buffet had occupied the former space of Peter Piper Pizza, which relocated to nearby New Road.
Another restaurant, Asian Buffet, is renovating the Vegas Buffet site and preparing to open this month or next, manager Chin Wang said.
A small sign in the window states Asian Buffet is now hiring.
"Westview Village is the perfect place for us," said Stephanie McColly, a spokeswoman for Crunch Fitness, speaking by phone from a new Crunch in Killeen.
She said an investment group dubbed "Undefeated Tribe" included Waco and Killeen in plans to place 21 Crunch locations in Central Texas.
Features offered by Crunch include half-hour workouts for the time conscious; staffing 24 hours a day; tanning facilities; group classes; workout equipment designed exclusively for Crunch, including "squat racks" for heavy lifting; and monthly dues starting at $9.95, McColly said.
"We make it a point of emphasis to work with local business to provide workout opportunities for their employees," she said.
Promotional material provided by Crunch states the new fitness center in the Austin suburb of Round Rock features cardio and weight training areas, Camp Crunch small group training, Olympic lifting platforms, a cycling studio, childcare, as well as tanning and HydroMassage beds.
Hoppenstein Properties, which owns Westview Village, did not return messages seeking comment on the addition of Crunch and Asian Buffet to the tenant mix. Waco real estate agent Mike Meadows, who is marketing the center, confirmed the agreement with Crunch but provided few details.
Norman Hoppenstein, the senior executive at Hoppenstein Properties, whose holdings are concentrated in Waco and Dallas, said in a recent email response to questions he would entertain offers from restaurants wanting to use the former Vegas Buffet space. He could not be reached for comment about the arrival of Asian Buffet and its proposed use of the vacant space.
Inspectors with the Waco-McLennan County Health District were present at Vegas Buffet when law enforcement conducted the raid. The inspectors discovered several health violations, including the presence of rodents, and were poised to shutter the restaurant, said David Litke, who oversees inspection services. The health district must inspect the site again and grant its approval before Asian Buffet can open for business, Litke said.
Westview Village, which sprawls across more than 200,000 square feet, once served as home to the iconic Cox's department store, which sold upscale merchandise, including jewelry, fine men's and women's clothing, housewares and books by local authors. It even had an escalator.
The tenant mix has evolved over the years to include the Michaels craft store, Pep Boys auto repair shop and an array of food-related users. Its styling has changed little beyond a tweaking of the facade in recent years.
"That's one of the best corners in that area, that corridor," said Jim Peevey, a local real estate agent who years ago marketed Westview Village.
Contrast it with nearby Brazos Place Center, also at Waco and Valley Mills drives, plus frontage on New Road, which has become home to Jason's Deli and On The Border restaurants, the Mardel Christian & Education store, Half Price Books Outlet, Guitar Center, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Jamba Juice, Pei Wei Asian Diner, the UPS Store and La Bella Salon and Beauty Lounge under the ownership of Waco businessman Ken Young and his family. They gave the center a facelift, a red-brick facade and additional retail space after acquiring the property anchored by a Kmart store decades ago.
Promotional material for Brazos Place Center shows almost 90,000 cars pass it daily, including traffic counts along Valley Mills and Waco drives and New Road.
"That shows what can be done with a center," said Pat Farrar, a real estate agent who shows space in Brazos Place Center.